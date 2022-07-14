ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Sneaker companies loom large at World Athletics Championships: ‘Lifeblood of the sport,’ but for how long?

By Jeff Manning
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It won’t be just 2,000 athletes in the spotlight when the World Athletics Championships get underway later this month in Eugene. The world’s athletic footwear companies will descend on the city like aphids on a Willamette Valley hazelnut orchard. They will stage road runs. They will erect pop-up stores. They will...

The Associated Press

Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships: Day-by-day guide to the women’s events at Oregon22

The 2022 World Track & Field Championships begin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, marking the first time the biannual outdoor competition will be held on U.S. soil. Competition at the recently renovated Hayward Field runs from July 15 through July 24 and will feature 49 events (24 men’s, 24 women’s, and a mixed gender relay), plus a new team competition. Of the 1,878 athletes on the entry lists for Oregon22, 884 are women (47%).
960 The Ref

Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix. The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
outsidemagazine

A Sneaker Designed for Women by Women

It’s been 45 years since the invention of the sports bra, an early example of active wear designed for women. Yet for much of the sporting goods industry, adapting men’s gear for women instead of creating women-specific gear is still the name of the game nearly 50 years later. While there are gender-specific products in many cases, there’s a level of compromise involved for women athletes. This holds particularly true with running shoes. Under Armour recognized this gap in the market for female athletes and as a result, developed the first-of-its kind running shoe with a women-specific last. With the release of the brand’s Flow Synchronicity, UA has given women runners a shoe designed just for them.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

