2012 Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition May Be One Of Japan’s Best Supercars

This incredible car has been called one of the best sounding supercars of all time and now you might be able to get behind the wheel.

The Lexus LFA is widely regarded as one of the greatest sounding cars on the supercar market because of its well-designed V10. Utilizing the power afforded by decades of intense engineering work and study surrounding the utility of the V10 powertrain, this car truly has the unique qualities to make an iconic supercar. While this vehicle's sales were initially not nearly as good as expected due to the price, the LFA has become Lexus's most desired model. This means that anyone with the chance to own one will soon be staring down the barrel of one of the best opportunities a car guy could hope for. Here is one such example which will likely have you squirming in your seat for your chance to get behind the wheel.

On the outside, this vehicle may look like a mash-up of an Audi R8 and Toyota 86 to the uninitiated. However, true fans of the brand will recognize this as the most iconic design to ever roll off the Lexus production line. Each body line was meticulously crafted to reflect the classic Japanese Style, which has become extremely popular in recent years, while retaining its unique Style. The main focus on the exterior was likely to convey the sharp attitude and aggressive performance, which is shown with the vast body and scoop above each quarter panel. While the Lexus LFA is a very desirable car on its own, this particular one features the Nurburgring package.

This car focuses almost entirely on performance and track capabilities over all other aspects, including luxury. Under the hood, you'll find a 4.8-liter V10 engine which utilizes the extra package to produce 10 more horsepower over the standard model. That power adds up to 563, which is sent to the wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. That transmission is likely the most critical part of this car as it provides a level of control previously unknown to many newer supercars. Finally, you have the fact that this car only has 285 miles on the odometer, making it the perfect sports car for any automotive enthusiast looking for a great driving experience that will hold its value for decades to come.

