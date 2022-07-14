ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus gas prices fall sharply. Here are the cheapest spots for fuel.

By Mona Moore
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago
If you’re planning to take a vacation anytime soon, a road trip may not be such a bad idea. In just the last month, Georgia gas prices have fallen 34 cents per gallon, according to AAA. That’s an average savings of $5.50 per fill up.

Granted, it won’t be like the good ol’ days of 2021 when the average price of gas was $2.93 per gallon, but we’re moving in the right direction.

The current trend is especially noteworthy since Georgia broke the highest recorded average just one month ago. On June 14, Columbus’ average price of a gallon of gas was $4.41 per gallon and the state’s record-breaking average was $4.49 per gallon by the following day.

The news is even better in the South where gas prices typically run lower than the rest of the country. While the country’s current average for a gallon of gas is $4.63, prices along the Chattahoochee average $3.94 per gallon, 14 cents less than last week.

The decrease began at the same time millions hit the road on July 4, but an increase in demand usually means higher prices at the pump, according to Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

“But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel, “ added Gross. “Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

Here’s who currently has the lowest prices in the Columbus area, according to GasBuddy.

  • $3.69 at Circle K, 6900 Beaver Run Road, Midland
  • $3.69 at Good Times Grocery, 7601 River Road, Columbus
  • $3.69 at 76, 1045 Floyd Road, Columbus
  • $3.73 at Liberty, 6600 Flat Rock Road, Midland
  • $3.74 at Murphy USA, 6469 Gateway Road, Columbus
  • $3.74 at Liberty, 4206 Victory Drive, Columbus

Just Sayin'
2d ago

I'd like to see the good old days of 2020 when it was under $2 everywhere with our state road tax figured in. But since we are crippling our country with a horrible energy policy that won't happen any time soon. Demand was lower in Dec 2020 than today, but we also still had leases and permits to drill, refineries running and pipelines being developed to help transport fuel and oil in something other than diesel burning trains and semi trucks.

Julia Pierce
2d ago

It seems like false advertising and click baitish to post a pic of $2.47 a gallon and open up this article to read that it's not about that at all. just more false advertising and fake news.

