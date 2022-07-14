Throwback Thursday – When the Von Trapps came to Bowling Green

Three men including the curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been accused of conspiring to sell stolen lyrics from the Eagles. During court on Tuesday, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Acquisitions Craig Inciardi, 58, rare-book dealer Glenn Horowitz, 66, and Rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski, 59, were charged in connection with allegedly possessing stolen lyrics by Don Henley, one of the Eagles' co-founders, multiple outlets including Rolling Stone, the Associated Press and The Washington Post reported. All three men claim they're innocent.
