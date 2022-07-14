Throwback Thursday – When the Von Trapps came to Bowling Green

Bob Dylan is set to play nine UK shows in October 2022 as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour with tickets going on sale this morning (July 15).The UK show dates mark the 81-year-old singer’s first appearance in the UK in more than five years.Four shows will take place across four nights at the London Palladium before Dylan visits Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows. He will close the UK leg with two nights in Glasgow.The concerts will take place between Wednesday 19 October and Monday 31 October, with tickets going on sale on Friday 15...

