Tulare County, CA

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart.

The crime happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night at the market on State Street near Armstrong Avenue.

Authorities say two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and took two cash registers.

A shot was then fired by the suspect with the gun before both took off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Earlimart, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
2 brothers arrested for armed robbery in Earlimart, deputies say

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers are under arrest after deputies say they robbed a gas station with a gun on Wednesday and took two cash registers. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Bernardo Martinez and 26-year-old David Martinez were responsible for the robbery, which took place at around 9;30 p.m. at the Gas Wars Market on 855 S. State Street in Earlimart.
EARLIMART, CA
