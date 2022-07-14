EMBED <> More Videos Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart.

The crime happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night at the market on State Street near Armstrong Avenue.

Authorities say two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and took two cash registers.

A shot was then fired by the suspect with the gun before both took off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.