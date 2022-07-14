The 25 most highly rated leadership teams at large companies

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Connect Automation Builder, a no-code multiple-channel communications management solution allowing a wide array of user roles in organizations, from marketing operations to customer support, to easily build engaging customer experiences. The new 8x8 CPaaS solution offers a visual, effortless way to build communication workflows that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, regardless of coding expertise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005284/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
