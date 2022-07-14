Police looking for help finding missing Hendricks County teen
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are looking for help finding a teenager missing since Tuesday afternoon.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old David Burgess reportedly left his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. This is just west of Plainfield.
Burgess is a 16-year-old boy who is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes and wears glasses. Police were not able to provide a description of the clothing he was last seen in.
Burgess reportedly rode his black mountain-style bicycle to the Danville and Pittsboro areas in the past when he left home. He may be carrying a tent with him.
Anyone with information about Burgess’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317.839.8700 regarding Hendricks County Sheriff’s Case Number HP22-5315Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 1