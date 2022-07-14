ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa Black Chamber of Commerce to host annual golf tournament

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 13th Annual Robert E. Williams Senior Golf Tournament. Organizers say that the event will fundraise money to create scholarships for students in the area.

The tournament is this Saturday, July 16th at Sunset Country Club. According to a news release, registration kicks off at 7 am. Participants are able to sign up for the 4 person scramble and shotgun at 8 am.

Organizers say that it’s $100 per player to register and $400 per team. For more information on the event, call BCCPB at (432) 332- 5812.

