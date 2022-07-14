ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohr Explores: All-Star Softball Festival swings into Portland

By Kohr Harlan
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s time to batter up on Kohr Explores!

Softball players from all across the country are coming to the Rose City this weekend. The Women’s Collegiate Softball League is hosting the All-Star Softball Festival at Erv Lind Stadium in Northeast Portland.

Kohr Harlan shared the details on this summer league.

