The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team qualified for the Class 2A State tournament on Tuesday. Mid-Prairie won their substate final by a 3-1 score over No. 6 West Marshall at Solon in a game heard on AM and KCII. The Golden Hawks are the sixth seed in the field and enter the tournament with an 18-10 overall record. This is their sixth trip to state in program history, with their last coming in 2020. They will meet No. 3 Cascade in the state quarterfinals Tuesday. The Cougars are the three seed with 20-5 record this year. They qualified for state with a 6-3 victory over West Liberty Tuesday. The Cougars and the Golden Hawks met once this season with Cascade beating Mid-Prairie 3-0.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO