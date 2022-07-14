CRISPR technology highlights genes that contribute to the development of emphysema and COPD

Cardiac involvement has been noted in COVID-19 infection. However, the relationship between post-recovery COVID-19 and development of de novo heart failure has not been investigated in a large, nationally representative population. We examined post-recovery outcomes of 587,330 patients hospitalized in the United States (257,075 with COVID-19 and 330,255 without), using data from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative study. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were older (51 vs. 46 years), more often male (49% vs. 42%), and less often White (61% vs. 69%). Over a median follow up of 367 days, 10,979 incident heart failure events occurred. After adjustments, COVID-19 hospitalization was associated with a 45% higher hazard of incident heart failure (hazard ratio"‰="‰1.45; 95% confidence interval: 1.39"“1.51), with more pronounced associations among patients who were younger (P-interaction"‰="‰0.003), White (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005), or who had established cardiovascular disease (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, COVID-19 hospitalization is associated with increased risk of incident heart failure.

