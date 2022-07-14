ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CRISPR technology highlights genes that contribute to the development of emphysema and COPD

By Boston Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine used variants of CRISPR to understand the functions of the genes that cause emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Published in Science Advances, researchers discovered functional consequences by turning off the expression of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Global team of scientists discover new gene causing severe neurodevelopmental delays

An international team of researchers led by UC Davis geneticist Suma Shankar has discovered a new gene implicated in a neurodevelopmental condition called DPH5-related diphthamide-deficiency syndrome. The syndrome is caused by DPH5 gene variants that may lead to embryonic death or profound neurodevelopmental delays. Findings from their study were published...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Moderate drinking linked to brain changes and cognitive decline

Consumption of seven or more units of alcohol per week is associated with higher iron levels in the brain, according to a study of almost 21,000 people publishing July 14 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Iron accumulation in the brain has been linked with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and is a potential mechanism for alcohol-related cognitive decline.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover genes that affect risk of developing pre-leukemia

The discovery of 14 inherited genetic changes which significantly increase the risk of a person developing a symptomless blood disorder associated with the onset of some types of cancer and heart disease is published today in Nature Genetics. The finding, made in one of the largest studies of its kind through genetic data analysis on 421,738 people, could pave the way for potential new approaches for the prevention and early detection of cancers including leukemia.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer tumors are both helped and hindered by T cells

Colorectal tumors are swarming with white blood cells, but whether these cells help or hinder the cancer is hotly debated. While some studies have shown that white blood cells heroically restrict tumor growth and combat colorectal cancer, equally compelling evidence casts the white blood cells as malignant co-conspirators—bolstering the tumor and helping it spread.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MindBodyGreen

How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?

Turmeric root is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant powerhouse, the turmeric botanical (Curcuma longa)...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Gene#Emphysema#Copd#Boston Medical Center
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows vaping cannabinoid acetate leads to formation of deadly gas

A new study by Portland State University's Robert Strongin doctoral student Kaelas Munger provides insight into the potential risks of vaping cannabinoid acetates. They found that the toxic gas known as ketene is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping conditions. Ketene was found previously by researchers studying vitamin E acetate in 2019 in the emissions from a commercial e-cigarette. This led to ketene's identification as a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak that led to nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as of February 2020. While ketene is known to be toxic to humans, Strongin said it's too dangerous to study in order to fully understand its impact on the human body.
PORTLAND, OR
MedicalXpress

Study suggests that C. difficile drives some colorectal cancers

Data collected by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy suggest that Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, a bacterial species well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also drive colorectal cancer. The findings were published June 9 in Cancer Discovery, and...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify what makes Delta variant dangerous and explain recent surge in COVID infections

Since June, the number of COVID-19 infections started rising again, as the most transmissible omicron variant started picking up delta variant mutations leading to new subvariants BA.4/BA.5 and Deltacron variants. Out of all the five known variants of concern, which have been shown to evade therapeutic antibodies and vaccines developed against unmutated, original SARS-CoV-2 virus, delta is the most virulent leading to severe symptoms and increased mortality among infected people. A new peer-reviewed study provides answers to why delta is the most lethal variant of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Post-recovery COVID-19 and incident heart failure in the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) study

Cardiac involvement has been noted in COVID-19 infection. However, the relationship between post-recovery COVID-19 and development of de novo heart failure has not been investigated in a large, nationally representative population. We examined post-recovery outcomes of 587,330 patients hospitalized in the United States (257,075 with COVID-19 and 330,255 without), using data from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative study. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were older (51 vs. 46 years), more often male (49% vs. 42%), and less often White (61% vs. 69%). Over a median follow up of 367 days, 10,979 incident heart failure events occurred. After adjustments, COVID-19 hospitalization was associated with a 45% higher hazard of incident heart failure (hazard ratio"‰="‰1.45; 95% confidence interval: 1.39"“1.51), with more pronounced associations among patients who were younger (P-interaction"‰="‰0.003), White (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005), or who had established cardiovascular disease (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, COVID-19 hospitalization is associated with increased risk of incident heart failure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Stem cell transplantation for AL amyloidosis leads to long-term survival and possible cure in selected patients

AL amyloidosis is a life-threatening disease related to bone marrow cancer and multiple myeloma. It is caused when a person's antibody-producing white blood cells (i.e. plasma cells) do not function properly and generate abnormal protein which misfolds to form amyloid fibrils and deposits made of components of antibodies called light chains, which then deposit in various organs of the body.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
Phys.org

Y chromosome loss causes heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease

Loss of the Y chromosome in blood cells of men is associated with disease and mortality, but no clear, causal relationship has been identified. Now, researchers from Uppsala University show in an international study in the journal Science that loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells causes development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy