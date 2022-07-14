ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

More victims file suit in alleged sexual predator case

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLhXv_0gfSQ3aM00

Three more women have sued the Louisiana Board of Regents and the systems for LSU and the University of Louisiana, saying they were sexually assaulted by the same man between 2015 and 2021 and that university officials failed to intervene, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Their lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, is the second in recent months to focus on how universities handled reports against Victor Daniel Silva, a 2020 UL graduate, the newspaper is reporting.

According to The Advocate, Silva racked up sexual assault allegations at LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech — schools he attended between 2014 and 2020. But none of those universities bothered to warn one another about his behavior as he transferred between them, the plaintiffs charge. When Silva would face a sexual misconduct allegation at one university, he was able to easily enroll at another and resume his problematic behavior, the lawsuit alleges.

To read the whole story, click here .

The attorneys representing the victims sent out a release Thursday afternoon stating that, "in addition to detailing the repeated failures from officials including the current presidents of Louisiana State University (LSU), Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as well as former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover, the lawsuit calls out the defendants for violating Act 172, a 2015 state law expressly designed to prevent sexual abuse on college campuses by mandating communication, cross-training and coordination between Louisiana’s public post-secondary institutions and law enforcement."

“These individuals and institutions didn’t just ignore the law,” said attorney Bakari Sellers. “They propped up a culture of silence that created an ideal hunting ground for sexual predators like Victor Silva and these women paid the price.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATC News

Ex-legislator's fraud charge related to campaign, party

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana legislator and state Democratic Party leader will plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud, her attorney said Thursday. The charge against former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned from the Legislature in April while citing battles with depression and gambling addiction, involved her past political campaigns and one-time chairmanship of the state party.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
wbrz.com

Group arrested for breaking into abandoned school overnight, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested late Wednesday night for breaking into an abandoned elementary school and stealing overhead projectors. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary on Cal Road. Cole Patterson, 19; David Barrios, 19; Cooper Scott, 19; and two other individuals were arrested after the break-in.
KATC News

State Judge Blocks Louisiana from Enforcing Abortion Ban

Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near-total ban on abortion. A state judge in Baton Rouge released an order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bakari Sellers
WRAL

The 'Murdaugh Murders': What to Know About the South Carolina Killings

ISLANDTON, S.C. — The killing of a mother and son. Millions of dollars in stolen funds. Fresh investigations into a fatal boat crash and a housekeeper’s deadly fall. The tragic circumstances swirling around a lawyer and his family in South Carolina became only more perplexing over time, leading to several arrests, stunning twists and intricate theories arising from those following the case. At its center is the Murdaugh family, whose members have served in powerful legal positions in the southern part of the state going back 100 years.
ISLANDTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Plaintiffs#Violent Crime#The Advocate Report#Lsu Ul#Lafayette Police
brproud.com

Shooting victim hit while inside home on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department launched an investigation into an overnight shooting that took place in the 400 block of Blount Rd. BRPD said that an unidentified person was shot at a home in this area around 1 a.m. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwno.org

Political consultant James Carville discusses politics, strategy and Louisiana culture

“No more denying it – New Orleans isn’t working.” That’s the title of a new letter to the editor in The Advocate | The Times-Picayune written by famed American political consultant and strategist James Carville. Raised in the town of Carville, Louisiana, Carville strategized for multiple public office candidates in the United States and abroad, gaining national attention for his role as lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. But you might know him better from his multiple network news and podcast appearances, or by his moniker, “the Ragin’ Cajun.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Opelousas man arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police said a man wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Tuesday. According to Major Guidry, officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Sapphire Street in Opelousas. An investigation revealed that 19-year-old JonDerrick Jeremy Authorlee shot a vehicle that was...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy