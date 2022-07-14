ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Eleven Offers $100,000 Reward for Info on Robbery-Shooting Suspect

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who shot and killed two people and robbed 7-Eleven stores in three Southern California counties is still at-large Thursday, and the convenience store chain is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The rash of violence — carried out...

ABC10

2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail

LOS ANGELES — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said Patt, 20, is believed to have been the shooter and is considered the main suspect. Jason Payne, 44, is the other suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

2 Arrested in Five-Hour 7-Eleven Crime Spree That Left 2 Dead, Others Hurt

Two people have been arrested in an hourslong pre-dawn crime spree at multiple 7-Eleven stores across Southern California, leaving two dead and others seriously injured, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. No details have been released, but Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and local law enforcement planned a...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Fernando Valley Holdups Linked to Orange County 7-11 Murder Spree

Authorities in Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County now believe the same person or people are responsible for a series of holdups at stores and a murder in the San Fernando Valley, as well as the murders, shootings, and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Riverside and Orange Counties that took place Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KABC

Two Suspects in 7-Eleven deadly shootings arrested.

Police say the two suspects arrested for a string of deadly shootings at multiple 7-Eleven stores are from L-A. The suspects are 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. They were arrested Friday. One suspect was wounded while being captured. Two people were killed and three others were hurt after the spree of pre-dawn robberies on Monday. The crimes spanned several counties. The Los Angeles Police Department now thinks the suspects are connected to multiple additional crimes in L-A County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
