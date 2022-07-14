Bicyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night

Coroners are often called to crime scenes.

A person riding a bicycle in Horry County died on Wednesday night after being struck by a car, Brandon J. Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Burcale Road in the Forest Brook area, Bolt said.

The bicyclist and the 2014 Honda Accord were traveling west when a lane change caused the crash. Bolt said that the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Honda sustained no injuries.

The name of the bicyclist will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified.