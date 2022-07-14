ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Bicyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 2 days ago
Coroners are often called to crime scenes.

A person riding a bicycle in Horry County died on Wednesday night after being struck by a car, Brandon J. Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Burcale Road in the Forest Brook area, Bolt said.

The bicyclist and the 2014 Honda Accord were traveling west when a lane change caused the crash. Bolt said that the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Honda sustained no injuries.

The name of the bicyclist will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified.

WMBF

1 hurt, roads closed after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Dick Pond Road and Highway 17 Bypass at around 2:05 p.m. One person was taken...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
