Pet of the Week: Bella

By Jessica Klinger
KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - It's time to introduce you to our Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!. Meet Bella,...

www.kaaltv.com

Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
State
South Dakota State
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Using His Wheelchair to Scoot Around the House Has People Cheering

Butters is a very special cat — he uses a wheelchair. The 1-year-old foster kitten has severe cerebellar hypoplasia, a condition which causes him to need some assistance getting around. And while the transition to using his new chair hasn't been easy, Butter's determination to use his chair to walk has people online smitten.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

Mr. Happy Face, a gremlin-like Chihuahua mix, took the throne as the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual competition in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. At 17 years old, he sports only a white mohawk on an otherwise hairless dark body. His tongue protrudes out of the left side of his mouth, no longer held in […] The post Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETALUMA, CA
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Daisy Mae

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.
PETS
fcfreepress

Meet Aphrodite and MRI, pets of the week

Meet Aphrodite and MRI, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
PetsRadar

Woman gets given the wrong dog in doggy daycare mix-up

One woman has taken to Reddit to express her anguish when she went to pick up her dog and was given the wrong one. As user Jackers890 (opens in new tab) explained in a viral Reddit post (opens in new tab): "I dropped off my dog this morning, and went to pick him up after work, and... he's not here. A VERY similar dog is, but he's not mine."
PETS
Victoria G. Jackson

My 9 year old Great Dane diagnosed with aggressive osteosarcoma, looking for in home euthenasia recommendations

My 9 year old Great Dane was recently diagnosed with aggressive osteosarcoma, and I'm looking for in home euthenasia recommendations. Ideally, I would like to avoid any location owned by the company Blue Pearl, as it seems they are a large corp going around the Houston area purchasing small vet practices and raising the cost of in home Euthanasia by $200-$300. Most of the relevant posts on this sub are a few years old, and many of the recommended practices have been sold to Blue Pearl or other large corps. If anyone can recommend a local doctor or small practice, it would be greatly appreciated! My dog is still walking, and in very good spirits, so I have the time to plan and look for doctors. Thank you!
ANIMALS

