Kaiser Permanente revealed Friday that an iPad containing the personal data of approximately 75,000 patients was stolen from its Los Angeles medical center. Officials discovered on May 20 that the iPad was taken from a COVID testing site at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, located at 4867 Sunset Blvd., said the company’s Senior Media Relations Specialist Terry Kanakri. The information on the iPad includes first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and dates and location of service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO