Missouri State

COVID-19 Numbers Up In Parts Of Missouri, Including Locally

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is seeing an increase in COVID 19 cases and Hospitalizations for treatment. They report new Omicron variants known...

BobDirtTexas
2d ago

Joe Biden will try to SHUT DOWN AMERICA AGAIN we need to SHUT DOWN WASHINGTON DC, Joe Biden has killed more Americans in 17 months than any president in history

Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
KSN News

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
KVOE

Area counties at high risk of West Nile virus

Area counties are in an elevated risk for West Nile virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE issued a high-risk warning for infections in north-central, south central, northeast and southeast Kansas. Lyon, Chase, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are in the northeast region. Coffey and Greenwood counties are in the southeast region.
The Center Square

Missouri Treasurer pleads for legislature to address ESG influence on public pensions

(The Center Square) – The Missouri legislature needs to examine who is making investments of taxpayer funds held in public pensions, according to the state treasurer. Scott Fitzpatrick, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state auditor, highlighted his concern during a recent visit to St. Louis. He believes a top legislative priority should be acting on the state’s investment relationships with any Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds through public pension systems.
Passing On the Family Farm – Succession

Keeping the farm in the family is the goal of an MU Extension Workshop to help families tackle succession planning. Several programs are planned around the state and there is a virtual program on August 10th. Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist Wesley Tucker says it takes planning and “communication, communication,...
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
