Fiancé of off-duty CPD officer who was shot and left paralyzed speaks out

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There’s a prayer service this evening at the South Side’s St. Rita Chapel for Danny Golden, the CPD officer who was shot in the back and paralyzed last Saturday morning. This, as support pours in and the officer’s fiancé lashes out.

Danny Golden’s fiancé, Casey Szaflarski, noted his strength and positive attitude in a post on Facebook. She said she can’t thank people enough for all their support, and that even includes NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“I know you’ll get through it, it’s going to make you tougher, it’s going to make you stronger, and we are pulling for you,” said Brady in a video posted to Twitter.

Szaflarski’s post said it sickens her that the mayor and the police superintendent “have not even acknowledged” that Golden “almost lost his life protecting and serving his community.” She noted that his life is forever changed, he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

“I was hoping you had some sort of heart,” Szaflarski wrote.