ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fiancé of off-duty CPD officer who was shot and left paralyzed speaks out

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwYSP_0gfSJS0900

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There’s a prayer service this evening at the South Side’s St. Rita Chapel for Danny Golden, the CPD officer who was shot in the back and paralyzed last Saturday morning. This, as support pours in and the officer’s fiancé lashes out.

Danny Golden’s fiancé, Casey Szaflarski, noted his strength and positive attitude in a post on Facebook. She said she can’t thank people enough for all their support, and that even includes NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“I know you’ll get through it, it’s going to make you tougher, it’s going to make you stronger, and we are pulling for you,” said Brady in a video posted to Twitter.

Szaflarski’s post said it sickens her that the mayor and the police superintendent “have not even acknowledged” that Golden “almost lost his life protecting and serving his community.” She noted that his life is forever changed, he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

“I was hoping you had some sort of heart,” Szaflarski wrote.

Comments / 9

Tara Blue
2d ago

There was no outreach because officers wounded and killed are not a priority. Now if you want to discuss renaming Lakeshore Drive, Covid, a police officer shooting a fleeing criminal or even giving violent criminals a 2nd chance, then that's call worthy.

Reply(2)
4
Thomas Kariotis
2d ago

what happened to the summer of love?I wish you to be strong. I'll pray for both of you.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CPD officer Daniel Golden released from hospital after being paralyzed in Beverly bar shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was shot and paralyzed after breaking up a bar fight in Beverly last weekend, has been released from the hospital.Golden is now headed to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to work with physical therapists as he continues his recovery. His family feels it's the best place in the world for his recovery."If he can do four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the army, he can get through this, he can do this. He has a great mindset, he's tough," said his father, Patrick Golden, a retired Chicago police detective.As...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

4 teens charged with carjacking man in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens are charged with carjacking a man in the Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon. Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a firearm.The juveniles were arrested in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to police.They were identified as the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle by force from 32-year-old man moments earlier, in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly. Additional information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Fiance#Paralyzed#Violent Crime#St Rita
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and another was injured early Saturday in a head-on crash in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. About 1 a.m., a 38-year-old man driving a gray GMC Yukon was going north in the 10700 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he struck a man driving a gray Lexus going the opposite direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy