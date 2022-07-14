ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s Coolest Secret Location Has Been Revealed And It’s Remarkable

By Michelle Heart
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho is home to quite a few mysterious and quirky places hidden in plain sight. Over the years, we’ve introduced you to dozens of them: ghost towns, hillsides lined with mysterious numbers, unexplained concrete arrows pointing the way across the state…. There are plenty of “cool secret locations”...

powerboise.com

Related
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch building treatment center after raising $27M

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: 'Fireball' seen flying across Idaho sky

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Idaho shared some eye-catching videos of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky Tuesday night. Viewers in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Cascade reported seeing the fiery objects around 10:10 p.m. MT, shining against the dark Gem State sky. The American Meteor...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Government
Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Wildland fire map launching in Idaho

The Western Fire Chiefs Association is creating a wildfire map to give Idahoans access to critical information in real time. The map is the first of its kind.
New Report Says California Is Better Than Idaho, How Do We Feel About That?

In case you've been living under a rock the past half decade, there's a little bit of a rivalry and beef developing between Idaho and California. Idahoans blame Californians for migrating here in masses and causing the housing crisis that we're all now dealing with. Meanwhile, Californians see Idaho as a cheaper place to live and not have to pay as much money in taxes, while still enjoying a scenic mountain backdrop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho Angler Lands New Catch-and-Release State Record Flathead Catfish, Breaking His Own Record

OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Politics
Outdoor Life

Idaho Wildlife Officials Discover Elk Boneyard on Craig Mountain

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game made a grisly discovery at the base of a steep slope near Lewiston last week. Amidst a pile of rubble and debris, they found what Northwest Sportsman Magazine referred to as an “elk boneyard.” Officials found at least 15 elk heads, along with fur, broken legs, spines, and countless other bones.
LEWISTON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Calls mount for lawmakers to examine property tax issues

BOISE — As concern from Idaho homeowners has swelled in recent years over soaring property taxes, the Idaho Legislature both last year and the year before appointed a study committee of lawmakers from both parties and both houses to look at possible fixes. However, the joint panel focused largely...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

