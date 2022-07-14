ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

St. James Parish Libraries: Entry level boating/ATV safety classes available

L'Observateur
Cover picture for the articleEntry level BOATING/ATV SAFETY CLASSES hosted by the St. James Parish Library. This class is great for kids ages 12-15 yrs. old. Kids will have the opportunity...

L'Observateur

LFCU kicks off school supplies drive for local classrooms in need

LAPLACE – Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) launches its annual Pack the Pirogue drive this July to help students and teachers in the Tangipahoa, Ascension and River Parishes obtain much-needed school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. On average, teachers spend around $500 of their own money on supplies...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

SJSO hosts hunter safety education

LAPLACE — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office held a free hunter education course for people age 10 and up at the Lloyd B. Johnson Law Enforcement Training Center in LaPlace. This two-day course covered topics such as hunter responsibility and ethics, how firearms work and firearms safety,...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish Schools announce promotions; New principal, assistant principal named at WSJ

RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish Schools announced the following promotions:. Heather Reese was promoted to assistant principal of John L. Ory Magnet. Reese holds a Bachelor of arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master of education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Her certifications include Education Leadership Level One and Elementary 1st-8th. She has served in St. John the Baptist Parish schools for 22 years in the following roles: assistant principal from 2019 to 2022 and teacher from 2000 to 2019. Reese is a resident of St. John Parish. She’s a proud alumna of St. John Parish Public Schools and an involved parent within the school system.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Thibodaux Police Department is celebrating a new member of the team, Officer Simeon Leon. Leon completed the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s P.O.S.T. Academy, Class 120. The academy is housed at the Law Enforcement Complex in Thibodays and is responsible for basic law enforcement training. The lesson plans are required to meet the Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council’s requirements. Completion of the program can be presented for potential credit towards an undergraduate degree at select Louisiana two and four-year colleges.
THIBODAUX, LA
99.9 KTDY

Aldi Announces Opening of Louisiana Ave Location

This is the third and final store that is planned for the Acadiana area. The first store to open is located in Lafayette off of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, the second store is in New Iberia on E Admiral Doyle Drive, and this store is located at 3210 Louisiana Ave. There...
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

One-stop print shop & uniform store opening soon in LaPlace

LAPLACE — A new one-stop print shop is in the process of opening in LaPlace in the coming weeks, offering the community custom t-shirts, accessories and more. “Fear Not Printing & Supplies” is owned by Dinez and Louis Walker, who were both born and raised in Louisiana before moving to Atlanta, Georgia in 2016.
LAPLACE, LA
WDSU

Portion of I-10 closed in Metairie this weekend

METAIRIE, La. — The state Department of Transportation and Development has announced a major interstate closure this weekend in Metairie. The DOTD said on Saturday night, Interstate 10 eastbound at the Causeway Boulevard/Bonnabel Boulevard exit will be closed as the Department of Transportation and Development removes an overhead sign truss near the I-10/I-610 split.
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding robbery subjects

On Monday, July 11th 2022 just after 2:00 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13001 Highway 90 in Boutte, LA (Walmart) for a report of two male subjects exiting the store with four televisions without paying for them. On Saturday, July 9th 2022, at...
BOUTTE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify burglary subjects

Detectives are working to identify three suspects who burglarized or attempted to burglarize vehicles. These incidents took place on LA 44 and nearby streets in the Lutcher and Paulina areas during the early morning hours on July 15, 2022. At least one of the suspects is armed with a handgun.
LUTCHER, LA
Pizza Marketplace

Fat Boy's Pizza to open 6th location

Fat Boy's Pizza will open its second location on the Northshore of Louisiana in Mandeville on July 19, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m., with the shop opening at 12 noon, according to a press release. Melissa Flanders will operate the Mandeville...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

A section of I-10 will close in Metairie this weekend: See timing, detour map

A busy section of Interstate 10 in Metairie will close for several hours this weekend so crews can remove a cracked beam that holds signs over the roadway. The eastbound lanes of I-10 will close at 11 p.m. Saturday at exit 228 for Causeway Boulevard and Bonnabel Boulevard, according Chris Welty, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

City explains why it's taking over utility box street art project; founder feels kicked to the curb

Jeannie Tidy is an unlikely art outlaw. It’s undeniable that for the past 11 years she’s paid artists to paint all over those refrigerator-sized, city-owned, electrical utility boxes at stoplights across town, without ever having official permission. But anyone who’s seen examples of the illicit street art Tidy fosters — upbeat cityscapes, charming wildlife scenes, portraits of famous musicians, and whatnot — would probably agree that she’s always had the best intentions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thibodaux, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Supreme, Boutte and Bayou Cane. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The creation of Jefferson Parish

We know New Orleans celebrated its tricentennial in 2018, but when was Jefferson Parish created? Who was the first parish president?. On Feb. 11, 1825, Gov. Henry S. Johnson signed into law legislation creating Jefferson Parish. The original name suggested for it was Tchoupitoulas Parish. Instead, it was named for the country’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, who would die the following year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans hospital identifies unknown injured man

NEW ORLEANS — University Medical Center New Orleans has announced that the man that they asked for public assistance in identifying has been identified. The man has been in the hospital's care since he was injured on June 4. The man was struck by a vehicle at Canal and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

