St. James Parish Libraries: Entry level boating/ATV safety classes available

RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish Schools announced the following promotions:. Heather Reese was promoted to assistant principal of John L. Ory Magnet. Reese holds a Bachelor of arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master of education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Her certifications include Education Leadership Level One and Elementary 1st-8th. She has served in St. John the Baptist Parish schools for 22 years in the following roles: assistant principal from 2019 to 2022 and teacher from 2000 to 2019. Reese is a resident of St. John Parish. She’s a proud alumna of St. John Parish Public Schools and an involved parent within the school system.

SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO