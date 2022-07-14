ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richwood, OH

Beverly Kay Jones

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Kay Jones, 70 of Richwood, died Tuesday afternoon July 12, 2022 at the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born December 11, 1951 in Kenton to the late Earl Jr. and Mary (Byrd) Woodruff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Dana “Deacon” Jones, they were married...

John Roger Marshall

John Roger Marshall, 82, of Marysville, died peacefully, Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022 at Bluebird Retirement Community after months of failing health. A proud Army Veteran, he was a longtime member of the VFW Post #3320 in Marysville where he made many lifelong friends, and was also an active member of the Union County Honor Guard until 2008. As a reservist with the National Guard, he was sent to assist for cleanup and care in Xenia after the tornado of 1972. Roger was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he sponsored Andy Blumenschein and Dale Davisson. He began his career as a machinist with Denison Hydraulics (currently Parker-Hannifin) in 1963 and retired in 1998 after 35 years in service. During his working years, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, and doing farm activities together on their small farm. In retirement, Roger and his wife, Phyllis, traveled all over from as close to home as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to as far away as Vegas and Hawaii.
MARYSVILLE, OH
North To Nashville To Headline 2022 Benefit In The Barn

The 2022 Benefit In The Barn, the annual fundraiser which raises money to help feed our hungry neighbors in Delaware and Union Counties, will take place Saturday, August 20th at Glenndale Farms, 4926 David Road, Delaware. COVID put a dent in the annual fundraiser in 2020, but last year the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Parade Planned Prior To Lee Brice Concert

For many years, Marysville and Union County put together a parade to kick off the Union County Fair Week. But in a twist of events, the Rt 4 Farm Tour is organizing a parade on July 31, the day after the fair closes, and which just happens to fall on the same day that country music star Lee Brice will be performing at the Grandstands on the Union County Fairgrounds.
MARYSVILLE, OH
‘Country Jam’ Is Theme For Friday Nights Uptown

Friday Nights Uptown in Marysville will be back in action Friday with the Country Jam as Partners Park will be hosting Nashville Crush, which is scheduled to be on stage from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Memorial Health Pavilion at the corner of 6th and Main in Uptown Marysville. This month’s County Jam event is sponsored by Chapman Ford.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Say “Hi!” When You See….

Favorite book: I have a new one every few months. I’m currently reading The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles and highly recommend it!. My hero: My parents! My dad has a long career as a police officer and my mom is still working as a high school teacher in my hometown.
JACKSON, OH
Finance Committee Meets Monday

The Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda for the meeting are citizen comments, the 2023 council budget requests and a request to appropriate $20,000 for reimbursement of information technology services provided by the City to the Court. The committee will also discuss the June financials for the city.
MARYSVILLE, OH

