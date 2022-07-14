Kathleen M. Payne

John Roger Marshall, 82, of Marysville, died peacefully, Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022 at Bluebird Retirement Community after months of failing health. A proud Army Veteran, he was a longtime member of the VFW Post #3320 in Marysville where he made many lifelong friends, and was also an active member of the Union County Honor Guard until 2008. As a reservist with the National Guard, he was sent to assist for cleanup and care in Xenia after the tornado of 1972. Roger was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he sponsored Andy Blumenschein and Dale Davisson. He began his career as a machinist with Denison Hydraulics (currently Parker-Hannifin) in 1963 and retired in 1998 after 35 years in service. During his working years, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, and doing farm activities together on their small farm. In retirement, Roger and his wife, Phyllis, traveled all over from as close to home as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to as far away as Vegas and Hawaii.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO