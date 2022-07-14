ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Kathleen M. Payne

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen M. Payne, 69, of Marysville, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Monarch Skilled Nursing & Rehab. Born February 8, 1953...

John Roger Marshall

John Roger Marshall, 82, of Marysville, died peacefully, Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022 at Bluebird Retirement Community after months of failing health. A proud Army Veteran, he was a longtime member of the VFW Post #3320 in Marysville where he made many lifelong friends, and was also an active member of the Union County Honor Guard until 2008. As a reservist with the National Guard, he was sent to assist for cleanup and care in Xenia after the tornado of 1972. Roger was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he sponsored Andy Blumenschein and Dale Davisson. He began his career as a machinist with Denison Hydraulics (currently Parker-Hannifin) in 1963 and retired in 1998 after 35 years in service. During his working years, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, and doing farm activities together on their small farm. In retirement, Roger and his wife, Phyllis, traveled all over from as close to home as Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to as far away as Vegas and Hawaii.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Beverly Kay Jones

Beverly Kay Jones, 70 of Richwood, died Tuesday afternoon July 12, 2022 at the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born December 11, 1951 in Kenton to the late Earl Jr. and Mary (Byrd) Woodruff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Dana “Deacon” Jones, they were married June 12, 1993 at the Richwood Gun & Game Club and he died October 15, 2021.
RICHWOOD, OH
Parade Planned Prior To Lee Brice Concert

For many years, Marysville and Union County put together a parade to kick off the Union County Fair Week. But in a twist of events, the Rt 4 Farm Tour is organizing a parade on July 31, the day after the fair closes, and which just happens to fall on the same day that country music star Lee Brice will be performing at the Grandstands on the Union County Fairgrounds.
MARYSVILLE, OH
July 15, 2022

By now, everybody knows that country music star Lee Brice will be performing at the Union County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 31. But thanks to IMPACT60, an exclusive VIP experience is available to concert goers. For the price of a VIP ticket, Lee Brice fans will be allowed an IMPACT60 gate entry, infield parking, a private lounge with a stage view, […]
UNION COUNTY, OH
UCSO Reports – July 13, 2022

Deputies assisted Marysville Police Officers with a foot pursuit in the 15000 block of Watkins Road. A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Haji J. Hussein, age 26 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Say “Hi!” When You See….

Favorite book: I have a new one every few months. I’m currently reading The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles and highly recommend it!. My hero: My parents! My dad has a long career as a police officer and my mom is still working as a high school teacher in my hometown.
JACKSON, OH
Finance Committee Meets Monday

The Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda for the meeting are citizen comments, the 2023 council budget requests and a request to appropriate $20,000 for reimbursement of information technology services provided by the City to the Court. The committee will also discuss the June financials for the city.
MARYSVILLE, OH

