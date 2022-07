Click here to read the full article. What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be sticking with Amazon Prime Video for a second year in 2023, but not sticking with Las Vegas, where the broadcast has been based almost every year since 2003. The next ACMs will take place May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at the Star, a 12,000-seat indoor stadium that hosts sporting events and serves as a practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. It won’t be the first trip the ACMs have taken to Texas. In...

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO