Minneapolis, MN

Man killed by Minneapolis Police after hours-long standoff

By Paul Hodowanic
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

A six-hour standoff between police and a man ended early Thursday when he was shot by police.

The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for or desired," Parten said while briefing the media.

The incident began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to reported gunfire in an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Ave. South near the intersection of Cedar and Franklin avenues.

Police said they rescued a mother and two children who lived in the apartment next to the man and told police that bullets came through the wall of their unit. The rest of the building, as well as surrounding homes, were evacuated.

Authorities said they attempted to negotiate with the man overnight by calling him, talking to him over a loudspeaker and bringing his parents on scene to try and connect with him, Parten said. Police have not said what, if anything changed that led to them breaking the standoff and shooting the suspect, which happened at about 4:30 a.m.

Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the following statement:

"The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. After an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex, two Minneapolis Police Officers discharged their rifles. The subject involved in the standoff was struck and later died at Hennepin County Medical Center. BCA investigators recovered a firearm at the scene. This investigation is in the very early stages. The BCA is reviewing footage to determine whether the incident was captured on body camera. More information will be released pending further investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO Radio and wccoradio.com for further updates.

fox9.com

Man dies after Wednesday morning stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found Sylvester T Cain, 38, who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting leaves 4 hurt in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting Wednesday evening left four people hurt in Minneapolis, police say. Officers responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. for the reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Lowry Avenue North and Knox Avenue North, in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood. Police say, at the scene, officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Richfield man learns lesson in compassion after woman tries to steal from him

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Neighbors are praising a Richfield man for the way he handled an unexpected encounter recently.A discovery in his garage prompted him to call 911 but by the time officers got there, his perspective on the whole situation changed.Dan McCurdy leaves his garage open from time to time. No big deal, he saysUntil one evening - when he came home to an uninvited guest rummaging through it."This girl had probably the worst luck there is because I was coming around the corner right here," said McCurdy. He called 911 on the apparent thief."As I come around the corner...
RICHFIELD, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

