Man killed by Minneapolis Police after hours-long standoff

A six-hour standoff between police and a man ended early Thursday when he was shot by police.

The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for or desired," Parten said while briefing the media.

The incident began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when officers responded to reported gunfire in an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Ave. South near the intersection of Cedar and Franklin avenues.

Police said they rescued a mother and two children who lived in the apartment next to the man and told police that bullets came through the wall of their unit. The rest of the building, as well as surrounding homes, were evacuated.

Authorities said they attempted to negotiate with the man overnight by calling him, talking to him over a loudspeaker and bringing his parents on scene to try and connect with him, Parten said. Police have not said what, if anything changed that led to them breaking the standoff and shooting the suspect, which happened at about 4:30 a.m.

Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the following statement:

"The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. After an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex, two Minneapolis Police Officers discharged their rifles. The subject involved in the standoff was struck and later died at Hennepin County Medical Center. BCA investigators recovered a firearm at the scene. This investigation is in the very early stages. The BCA is reviewing footage to determine whether the incident was captured on body camera. More information will be released pending further investigation."

