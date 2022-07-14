ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Brownwood Middle School

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownwood Middle School (BMS) welcomes students for the 2022-2023 school year, continuing its tradition of offering students a wide variety of educational choices. Sandra Richardson returns for her third year as BMS Principal, her passion for the district stronger than ever. “Brownwood has been my district of choice to raise and...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Former Local Resident Johnson Now University President

Former Brownwood resident, and Howard Payne University Vice-President Dr. Brad Johnson was recently named President of College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout, Missouri. Johnson spent about twelve years in Brownwood in two different jobs at Howard Payne. From 1996 – 1999 he was Director of Counseling at the university. He moved to Abilene for four years, but returned in 2003 when Dr. Lanny Hall was hired as President. For nearly ten years Johnson served at Howard Payne first as Vice-President of Enrollment and Student Services, and then Vice-President of Advancement.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Weston Jacobs

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Almost five years ago, Weakley-Watson Hardware was on the brink of closure when the Jacobs family stepped in to...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: July 14

July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Education
City
Brookesmith, TX
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Police-Fire-EMS charity softball games announced for Oct. 29

City of Brownwood Sports Coordinator Robert Anders on Thursday shared plans for charity softball games Oct. 29 at Howard Payne University’s Don Shepard Park between the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS. “When I got hired back in May it was one of the Top 10...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sammy Houston Foster

“It aint dying I’m talking about. It’s living.” Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H. Foster and mother Phyllis (Hammett) Boren. Sam grew up in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. At 17, he joined the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He married his wife of 30 years Terrie Celes Swanson on Sept 3, 1977, in Prue, Oklahoma. Shortly after they moved to Texas where they would raise their kids. Sam attended Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and worked as a farrier and a welder. He was a loving father and grandfather. He had a sense of humor and was known for living life his way. He loved spending time with friends and family and always kept them laughing. He religiously watched the western series Lonesome Dove and had a passion for music and songwriters. In his younger days he spent many nights on the river where he lived in Regency picking music with his friends. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stage 1 water restrictions placed on Brown County

Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District’s Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information concerning...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bisd#High School#Middle Schools#School Safety#Brownwood Middle School#Bms Principal#Brownwood Lion#Priddy Isd#Navy#A M
brownwoodnews.com

12 HPU student-athletes named to Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams

On Thursday, the American Southwest Conference announced the 12 Howard Payne University student-athletes were named to the 2021-22 American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams, the league office announced on Wednesday. The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better)...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Richard Shield

Richard Shield, age 89, of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Services will be Friday at 10:00 am at the Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow with services under the care and direction of Henderson Funeral of Santa Anna.
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATED: Eastland County teen who was considered to be in danger found

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland Police Department (EPD) is searching for 18-year-old Katherine Manning, and say she’s considered to be ‘missing and endangered.’ UPDATE Manning was reportedly found safe and out of harm’s way around noon Friday. Information of her safety came from Katrina Manning. ORIGINAL According to EPD and Eastland County Today, Manning […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

One person arrested after pellet-gun shooting in Winters

WINTERS – A Winters man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly shooting another man with a pellet gun. Details have not been released by the Winters Police Department but Runnels County Sheriff Carl Squyres responded to an email from the newspaper, “From what I understand 2 young men, I’m not sure their ages, got into an argument and one of them shot the other one with a pellet gun in the neck. He was taken by private vehicle to the Winters hospital who then notified law enforcement. I believe he was taken to one of the hospitals in Abilene with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this point Winters PD is handling the investigation.”
WINTERS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 15

On Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 3:13 p.m. Deputy Scotty Burke was dispatched to Main Street in Blanket. This was in reference to threats being made. A complainant stated his fiancé’s son threatened him. A suspect was issued a trespass warning for the property and then left the property.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Man killed in shooting on Elizabeth Drive

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Thursday, July 14 at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Communications Division at the Brownwood Law Enforcement Center began receiving 911 calls of shots being fired in the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive. Several callers reported a male being shot.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Brady Man Charged with Murder of Brownwood Man

BROWNWOOD- A Brownwood man was shot and killed this morning and another man has been arrested. According to the Brownwood Police Department, on Thursday July 14, 2022, law enforcement was dispatched to the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive regarding a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers were directed to the front yard on a residence and observed a Hispanic male who had gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 34-year-old Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful and Rincon was…
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/15/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from July 8 through July 14:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from July 8 through July 14:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy