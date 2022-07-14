ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets Minors Recap: Vientos, Baty Go Deep

By Steve Sica
metsmerizedonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an offensive explosion across the board for MiLB Mets teams. Stanley Consuegra and Omar De Los Santos each had a five RBI day leading both Brooklyn and St Lucie to wins. Meanwhile, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos both hit home runs as Vientos had a four-RBI night....

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace nearing return from shoulder injury, goes four innings in Triple-A rehab start

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is another step closer to rejoining the New York Mets. Thursday night, deGrom threw four innings and 42 pitches in his third minor-league rehab start as he works his way from the stress reaction he suffered in his right shoulder in spring training. He moved up to Triple-A after making his first two rehab starts in Class A.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Associated Press

Pete Alonso, New York Mets sweep lowly Cubs with 4-3 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Alonso was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from Mychal Givens in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. Led by Alonso and Eduardo Escobar, New York stretched its win streak to four in a row and moved 24 games over .500 for the first time since it was 92-58 on Sept. 19, 2006. It also increased its NL East lead to 2 1/2 games over second-place Atlanta. The lowly Cubs have dropped nine in a row for their worst slide since they lost 10 straight in June. Givens (5-2) was charged with each loss in the doubleheader. Chicago had the bases loaded in the 10th in the second game, but Frank Schwindel bounced to third baseman Escobar for the start of a game-ending double play. A jubilant Escobar celebrated after completing the throw to first.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Angels Trade

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Tim Adleman
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote pitching prospect Jay Groome to Triple-A Worcester

Groome, who turns 24 next month, is currently regarded by Baseball America as the No. 13 prospect in Boston’s farm system, ranking sixth among pitchers in the organization. In 16 appearances (14 starts) for the Sea Dogs this season, the 23-year-old left-hander posted a 3.52 ERA and 4.92 FIP to go along with 81 strikeouts to 38 walks over 76 2/3 innings of work.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy