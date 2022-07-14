Mets Minors Recap: Vientos, Baty Go Deep

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Alonso was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from Mychal Givens in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. Led by Alonso and Eduardo Escobar, New York stretched its win streak to four in a row and moved 24 games over .500 for the first time since it was 92-58 on Sept. 19, 2006. It also increased its NL East lead to 2 1/2 games over second-place Atlanta. The lowly Cubs have dropped nine in a row for their worst slide since they lost 10 straight in June. Givens (5-2) was charged with each loss in the doubleheader. Chicago had the bases loaded in the 10th in the second game, but Frank Schwindel bounced to third baseman Escobar for the start of a game-ending double play. A jubilant Escobar celebrated after completing the throw to first.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO