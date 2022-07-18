ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products.

Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week.

Amazon said that millions of deals were available to Prime subscribers around the globe on July 12 and July 13. Our readers saved untold thousands of dollars on so many best-selling items. Now, however, nearly all the hottest deals have disappeared.

But thankfully, some of the craziest Prime Day sales of 2022 are still going now, even though Prime Day is over!

Sadly, many of the hottest sales among our readers are indeed gone now. They were mostly Amazon gift card deals that let people score some free money for Prime Day.

But several of the best-selling sales are still available now, even though Amazon’s big sale ended last week. And in this roundup, we’ll show you all the best leftover Prime Day deals that are still available on Amazon’s site.

Best Prime Day deals you can still shop now

At the very top of the list, we have a handful of Prime Day deals that our readers went nuts over.

First, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro are still on sale with a huge discount that slashes them to just $179.99. That’s a whopping $69 less than you’ll spend if you buy them at the Apple store.

That’s just $10 more than they cost on Prime Day. It’s also probably the best price you’ll find until Black Friday in November.

Also of note, AirPods 3 are finally back in stock… and they’re back down to Prime Day’s price! These popular earbuds sold out fast on July 12, but now they’re back at just $159.99.

On top of that, Amazon’s AirPods 2 price is still just $99.99 even though Prime Day is over.

Next up, insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are still on sale at the lowest price of 2022.

These are the #1 best-selling bed pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They’ve also managed to rack up a whopping 103,000 5-star reviews. People absolutely love them, and they retail for $50 per 2-pack.

Grab a pair while they’re still down to their Prime Day price, and you’ll pay just $25.79. That’s only $12.90 per pillow!

The other super-popular Prime Day deal that’s still going on right now is on the #1 best-selling Amazon device from Prime Day 2022.

That’s right, the Echo Dot is still discounted even though Prime Day is done!

The catch is that if you want to get one for $19.99 now, you’ll need to pick up a refurb. Why not, though? These refurbs are guaranteed to look and function like new or you have 90 days to get a full refund.

Other top Prime Day deals that are still available now include TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs and the stunning LG OLED C1 smart TV.

Of note, LG’s OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices in every single size. You’ll save up to $2,002 depending on which size you get!

More Prime Day deals that are still available

The deals listed above were all best-sellers among our audience. There are plenty of other Prime Day sales that are still available now, and many of them are almost as popular as the ones noted above.

Below, you’ll find a list of the 25 best Prime Day deals that you can still get today. We’ve put them in order of popularity with our readers.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
  2. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (2-pack): $25.79 (reg. $50)
  3. VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $39.99 (reg. $60)
  4. AirPods 3: $159.99 (reg. $179)
  5. Nest Thermostat: $99.99 (reg. $130)
  6. Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets: $23.99 (reg. $50)
  7. AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
  8. Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
  9. AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush: $33.95 (reg. $60)
  10. Nest Learning Thermostat: $199 (reg. $249)
  11. TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $24.99 (reg. $30)
  12. Apple MacBook Air (512GB): $1,099.99 (reg. $1,249)
  13. Echo Dot (refurb): $19.99 (reg. $40)
  14. LG OLED C1 smart TV: Up to $2,002 off
  15. Apple AirTag 1-Pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
  16. Ninja kitchen appliances: Up to 31% off
  17. Coway air purifiers: Up to 50% off
  18. Apple Watch Series 7: $369 (reg. $399)
  19. Insignia 24-inch F20 smart TV with Fire TV: $99.99 (reg. $170)
  20. Roku Express 4K+: $29.99 (reg. $40)
  21. JBL portable Bluetooth speakers: 23% off
  22. Apple MacBook Pro: $1,799 (reg. $1,999)
  23. Ring Video Doorbell 2 (refurb): $99.99
  24. Roku Express: $17.99 (reg. $30)
  25. eufy RoboVac G30 Edge robot vacuum: $199 (reg. $340)

