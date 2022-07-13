F.D.L. Symphonic Band to Perform in Campbellsport on July 14

Ward Allen Swenson, better known as Ward Allen, the weatherman of WITI TV 6, born October 8, 1934, in North Dakota, to Lucille and Roy; passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2022, at the age of 87. Ward Allen and Albert the Alleycat, won a national award for the best weather program. Ward was the first TV broadcaster to bring weather education directly to children by visiting the area schools. He was retired and resided in Theresa, Wisconsin. Ward started his broadcasting career working part-time at the local radio station KDIX and as a disc jockey at the teen dances, while attending High School, where he graduated in 1953.

