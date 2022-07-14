ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Otterville Woman Hurt After Slamming Into Peterbilt

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
An Ottterville woman was injured in an accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...

