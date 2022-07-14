Otterville Woman Hurt After Slamming Into Peterbilt

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO