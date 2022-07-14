ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland near Somerset

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was found dead in Lake Cumberland on Tuesday evening. The local coroner told WYMT that Chelse Rae Gregory...

wymt.com

Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Search for stolen truck underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Deputies with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT the truck was stolen early Thursday morning from a business parking lot off Highway 229. The vehicle is a 1998 Chevy 1500.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

I-75 widening project in Laurel County comes to a close

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year project in Laurel County to widen I-75 was completed this week, and it gives drivers a safer, more efficient way to travel from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington. The $120 million project expanded the 14-mile northbound and southbound highway from four to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL TRAIN VERSUS PEDESTRAIN COLLISION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding a train versus pedestrian fatality. The incident occurred off Robinson Creek Road on the train tracks...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Kentucky man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

A Kentucky man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through a golf course while driving a tractor. According to WYMT, law enforcement pulled over 34-year-old Jarod Wehrle, on Wednesday afternoon in Berea. As they attempted to make contact with him, he accelerated and almost ran over the officer.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 1 (7/15/2022)

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set to Increase. WATCH | Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks. Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks. WATCH | Jessamine Co. Homeless Coalition announces major expansion. Updated: Jul. 14, 2022...
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Monticello

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff Office ASAP. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen, or had they heard anything from him since Monday July 4, 2022, which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. They family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search by of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation is continuing.
MONTICELLO, KY
foxlexington.com

Festival of Learnshops begins in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday kicked off the 10th anniversary of the Festival of Learnshops in Berea. The festival runs until July 24. Whether you’re interested in jewelry making, blacksmithing, painting, or writing, there is something for everyone. The learnshops are open to people of all ages...
BEREA, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest during Complaint Investigation before Sunrise in Southern Kentucky of a Female who had a Child laid on the Side of the Road changing a Diaper

SOMERSET, KY (July 12, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports the arrest of Andrea Johnson, age 35 of Science Hill, Kentucky by Deputy Tan Hudson following the report of a female on the side of the road supposedly changing a child’s diaper. At approximately 4:25 AM this morning, Deputy Tan Hudson was dispatched by 911 Dispatch to a complaint that someone saw a female who had a child laid on the side of the road changing a diaper.
foxlexington.com

Man sought by Richmond, Versailles police regarding series of thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
clayconews.com

MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN FACING FELONY CHARGES

MANCHESTER, KY (July 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff's Deputy Coty Arnold arrested a Clay County man on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 for felony offenses. Arrested was Earl Ray Smith age 61 of Manchester, KY. The Clay County Sheriffs Office reports that the arrest occurred after an incident where a...
MANCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

London police warning of police impersonation hoax

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The London Police Department is warning people about an impersonation hoax plaguing the Laurel County. The department said Laurel County 911 has received numerous calls about someone using the police department phone number and pretending to be Travis Dotson from the London Police Department.
LONDON, KY

