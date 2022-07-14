ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

It’s Official—the Average Rent in Manhattan is $5,000 a Month, a New Record

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
The price of living in Manhattan ballooned all the way up to a new record last month, according to a report. The average monthly rent—which is the sum of all rents divided...

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

