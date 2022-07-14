Shooting In Lugoff Wednesday Night

According to KC Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30am on Sunday morning July 17th, deputies responded to a possible road rage incident on Highway 1 South near Watts Hill Road in Elgin. Deputies arrived to find a white Dodge Dart occupied by three victims. A male victim and a female victim were shot inside the vehicle. According to KC Coroner David West, the male victim was a 17 year old from the Cassatt area and unfortunately died at the scene. The female was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her leg. They are believed to have been shot by unknown subject(s) that left the scene driving toward Lugoff. The suspected vehicle is possibly a newer model white Honda Accord. The KC Sheriff’s Office, KC Coroner’s Office, and SLED are currently investigating this incident. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also email Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov or remain anonymous by contacting Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

ELGIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO