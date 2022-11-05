ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months

By David Muhlbaum
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flEIc_0gfRb98Q00
(Image credit: Courtesy Treasury Department)

Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.

Of course, you can get them just fine today, now that rate they will pay for the next six months is down to 6.89%. That number is made up of two components: One is based on the government’s consumer price index from this past September (6.49%) and one is a fixed rate – picked by the Treasury Department without further explanation – that will only apply to bonds bought between now and May 1: 0.4%. And that fixed rate is, well, fixed – unlike the variable inflation component, whatever the fixed rate was when the bond was issued, you’ll get paid that for as long as you hold the bond (and the term is 30 years).

Where To Put Safe Money Today?

So here’s an interesting twist, and possibly a consolation prize for anyone who didn’t manage to get I-bonds when they were paying a higher yield: those bonds paid a fixed rate of zero.

Why does this matter? Because the variable yield that makes I-Bonds attractive now does swing - and, at times, offer investors no yield at all. This was the case for people holding bonds with a zero fixed rate during periods where inflation was flat (or even negative). This happened, for example, in 2015 and 2009. The Treasury Department publishes a chart tracking the historical payouts of I-bonds going back to 1998.

While it might seem unimaginable now as the Federal Reserve continues to hike short-term interest rates and other rates including mortgages climb to levels not seen in decades, zero inflation or deflation could return. And if that happens, those who hold bonds bought between now and May 1 will continue to receive 0.4% interest, while holders of the 9.62% bonds will receive – at least so long as inflation is flat or negative – nothing.

And, again, if 0.4% seems laughably low, remember that only a few years ago, savers looking to certificates of deposit, savings accounts and other low-risk investments would have been darn happy with that. (Looking for safer returns outside bonds? You might consider the advantages of brokered CDs.)

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7LzI_0gfRb98Q00

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

But that’s for the future. Are I bonds still a good deal now that they’re paying 6.89%? Per David Payne, Kiplinger’s staff economist, that yield is “still the best rate available on any investment which guarantees the return of principal” – a good reminder that U.S. Savings Bonds are as safe as houses. Like others, he is forecasting that the inflation rate will fall as the Fed’s battle against inflation continues. And he notes several key caveats about I-bonds, particularly for those new to these investments:

First, I-bonds must be held for at least a year. There is no way to cash them before this period. And second, if you redeem them before five years from the time they were issued, the last three months of interest is lost. How big a hit is that? Payne says that would reduce their yield for that year by about a percentage point given future estimates of what inflation is likely to be.

Another key issue: There’s a limit of $10,000 a year to how much you can buy (and there are ways around that, too.) In case you haven't noticed, I-bonds are complicated! Whether you’re a lucky new holder of a 9.62%-rate i-bond or still thinking of purchasing now, check out our FAQ, What Are I Bonds.

Comments / 1

Related
Kiplinger

What Are I-Bonds?

Inflation has made Series I savings bonds enormously popular with risk-averse investors. So how do they work?
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
CBS News

How to buy I-bonds, the surprise hot investment of 2022

Stocks and bonds alike have plummeted this year, taking the wind out of retirement savings and brokerage accounts. Meanwhile, the interest rates on the highest-paying savings accounts barely reach 3% — less than half the rate of inflation. But there is one financial vehicle that offers a hefty return...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy