PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is facing some serious charges following a chase along I-25 in Colorado. 11 News started looking into this incident when a video started circulating on social media. It isn’t clear what was taking place in the video, but it appeared a group of people were frantically moving a person from one vehicle to another in a Pueblo parking lot. The group in the video then abandoned one vehicle and quickly left the area in the other car. 11 News reached out to Pueblo Police and learned the incident stemmed from a chase involving Colorado State Patrol on July 6.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO