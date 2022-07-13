ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

Through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

• The Young Adult Book Club will be held at 10 a.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-6990.

July 18-19, 25-26

• A free junior golf clinic by Pam Davis Taylor will be held at Vineyard Golf At White Lake at Vineyard Golf’s driving range. The event is free and open to youngsters age 5 to 16. The time of the clinic each day is 6 to 7 p.m. For information, call the Vineyard Golf Pro Shop at 910-247-6132.

Aug. 1

• First day of fall prep sports practice.

Aug. 6

• The 2022 Kids Gala will be hosted by Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 3 through 10. here will be food,, special characters, dancing and a photographer. Tickets are $30 per child. For more information regarding the “Kidz Gala,” contact Angelika Thorton at 910-374-7649. Lu Mil Vineyard is located at 438 Suggs Taylor Road in Dublin. The link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kidz-gala-2022-tickets-324486396547?aff=efbneb

Aug. 7

• The 56th John Robert Bradshaw and Sarah Ann Jordan Bradshaw Family Reunion will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building, located at 818 S. Main St. in Bladenboro. All family members and friends are cordially invited to attend. Bring a covered dish and tea or soda. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. For information, contact Winnie Sue Bradshaw Price at 910-675-0130 or Filena Dowless Carson at 910-531-3520.

Aug. 13

• Bladen Community College will host a back-to-school giveaway for area students from 8 a.m. to noon.

• The 24th annual day-long “Made in the Shade” Open Car and Truck Show will be held next to San Jose Restaurant in Elizabethtown (rain date is Aug. 20). Hosted by the Classic Cruisers Car Club on Elizabethtown, the event will feature numerous awards for Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Ladies Choice, Best Foreign, Best Corvette and more. Registration opens at noon There will be door prizes, 50-50 drawing, food and more. For information, call Wayne Dove at 910-876-5578 or Danny Lesane at 910-876-3582.

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 14-15

• The East Bladen graduation Class of 1982 will hold its 40th-year reunion at Whimsicle Events. The attire for the event is semi-formal. All 1982 alumni are invited to join for a night of food and fun. There will be a meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., and a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 11 pm. If you were a part of this class, please join them at 312 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. If you need any further info or would like to RSVP, contact Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
