Iowa State

Highway 2 project to feature head-to-head traffic configuration

 4 days ago

Work is underway on Highway 2 to install a triple box culvert east of the bridge over Horse Creek. According to Transportation Systems Management and Operations...

theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Two drownings in the same day cause safety concerns on Iowa's rivers

Recent drownings in Iowa are a reminder of just how dangerous the water can be this time of year especially after all the rain we've got in the last week or so. Des Moines Police say they did not did not locate a missing 11-year-old girl who fell into the Raccoon River Wednesday night. She is presumed to have drowned.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Local farmers concerned with new 2023 farm bill

(ABC 6 News) - Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was in Northern Iowa today talking with local cattle farmers about concerns they have with the upcoming 2023 Farmers Bill. Throughout the discussion, local farmers discussed ways to make a program known as the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) better for farmers. CRP...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

It's True: Iowa State Trooper Monitor Speeders From The Sky

Have you ever seen a sign that says "Speed Enforced by Aircraft," and wondered, how the heck that's even possible? We did, so we found out. The Iowa State Patrol answered our call to find out more information by bringing their State Patrol plane to us, and taking us for a ride to give us a demonstration.
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa Workforce Development awards $3.6 Million+ to expand registered apprenticeship programs

 Iowa Workforce Development has awarded over $3.6 million in funding to create or expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs across Iowa. These programs benefit both employers and high schools and are a critical tool for building new workforce pipelines in high-demand fields, allowing young people to earn while they learn. State support of these programs is provided […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of the Geekiest Cities In America

I really don't know how or why people have come up with these weird studies... A recent study from Lawn Love, put together a list of the "geekiest" cities in America. Only ONE Iowa city cracked the top 100. First, let's set the record straight! Being a geek or a...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Sweet Corn Is Now On Sale In Eastern Iowa

The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Farmers are Warned of Looming Propane Shortages

(Radio Iowa) The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall. CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds. “CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here, but it...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Help Set a Cornhole World Record at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is right around the corner, and there are some new features at this year's event!. On the official Iowa State Fair website, there's a page titled 'What's New,' and it includes a list of the 'Top 11 Ways to Fair in 2022.' The very first item on the list is 'Record Setting Fun,' a way for Iowans to get in on a world record attempt! The page reads:
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

The 5 Worst Nicknames for Towns in Iowa

Whether deserved or not, a number of towns in the Hawkeye State have earned some not-so-prestigious nicknames. Here are five of the absolute worst. There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD

