Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting summeries

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials seek participants for a commission regarding procedures under eminent domain. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors read a request from the Fourth Judicial District -- covering Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties -- regarding a required condemnation compensation commission, per Iowa code. According to the code, the commission would review any eminent domain applications within the county, which would be filed through the chief judge in the respective district. Reading from the code, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the county needs to appoint at least 28 individuals with an even balance between four different backgrounds.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO