Fremont County, IA

Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting summeries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing are summaries of the June Fremont County Board of Supervisors meetings, written from the meeting minutes:. June 1: The board heard an update on the Invenergy Shenandoah Hills project from Isaac Lamppa, Mark Crowl, and Andrew Lacina. Invenergy...

