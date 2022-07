WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he's out of the hospital and recovering at home, and looking forward to returning to the office very soon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook video on Monday, featuring Bradshaw's voice over a collage of photos and captions such as, "Thank You," I'm Feeling Good," "We are a Family," and "I will see you soon."

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO