Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Area Citizens On the Hook for up to $8.4 Million if Marshfield Clinic Wins Lawsuit

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – At Tuesday’s meeting of the City of Marshfield Common Council, City leadership provided an update on the ongoing legal dispute with Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS). The lawsuit could have a substantial impact to the City’s finances and future budgets, depending on the outcome of the...

