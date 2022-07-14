The NFL's top 11 offensive guards

While a lot of our positional lists for the 2022 NFL season feature all kinds of new players bumping previous stars off their podiums, our list of the best offensive guards is very consistent from then to now. Only two of the guards who made the list last year are off this year — Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who retired, and Brandon Scherff, formerly of the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders and now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose injury history and overall excellence when healthy took a turn in a different direction.

Perhaps the consistency is inherent to the position — is it possible that guards have less of a performance variance from season to season than players at other positions, even when they switch teams? Joe Thuney went from the Patriots to the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason with a five-year, $80 million contract, and he was just as good in a very different system. Kevin Zeitler went from the Giants to the Ravens, proved to be a perfect fit in Baltimore’s system, and might have been even better than he was before.

That’s potentially good news for former Patriots guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason, who have new homes with the Bengals and Buccaneers, respectively. Not to mention former Rams and Titans guard Rodger Saffold, now with the Bills, and ex-49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, now with the Jets.

Last year’s list was compiled by our own Mark Schofield, and this year’s list by yours truly with no cribbing, so there you go. And while this list of guards is very much in line with our 2021 version, there is some movement inherent in these rankings. There’s a new guy at the top, while the former guy at the top could very well be there again with more consistent teammate health, and a much, much, MUCH more consistent quarterback than he had last season.

With all that out of the way, here are Touchdown Wire’s top 11 guards in anticipation of the 2022 NFL season.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Sports Info Solutions, Pro Football Focus, and Football Outsiders unless otherwise indicated).

11. Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Saffold ranked 11th on our list last year, and he was consistent in 2021 despite Ryan Tannehill’s regression and Derrick Henry’s injuries. Last season, he allowed two sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback hurries on 494 pass-blocking snaps, and he proved more than able to bully people around in run situations with or without Henry on the field. Here, in the divisional round against the Bengals, Saffold (No. 76) pulls to seal the edge, helping D’Onta Foreman to scamper for a nine-yard run.

The two sacks Saffold gave up last year were to Arizona’s Chandler Jones in Week 1, and to Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner in Week 8, and we can forgive those. On this 40-yard pass from Tannehill to A.J. Brown in that Bengals game, watch how Saffold puts defensive tackle D.J. Reader on the track, and then faces up against Reader’s bull-rush, putting Reader on the ground in the end.

Here’s another deep Titans pass with Saffold helping out in pass pro — this time, against the Chiefs in Week 7. Here, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi doesn’t have an answer for Saffold once Saffold gets set. You find a lot of that on Saffold’s tape.

Saffold made the first Pro Bowl of his career in 2021, he was then released by the Titans over cap considerations, and signed to a one-year deal by the Bills. This puts Saffold in another passing game known for big plays, and he still has the ability to protect as they happen.

10. Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The first of our two new guys, Dickerson was selected by the Eagles with the 37th overall pick in the second round out of Alabama. and looked very good wherever he lined up in college.

Dickerson (No. 69) was able to take that potential to the NFL in a big hurry. He played 834 snaps at left guard and 91 on the right side for the Eagles, allowing two sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 23 quarterback hurries on 535 pass-blocking reps. He was also an immediate contributor to Philly’s run game, as he showed on this seven-yard Miles Sanders run against the Buccaneers in the wild-card round against the Buccaneers. Anytime you can move Vita Vea to the second level against his will, you’re doing something right.

You want your guards to be aware of everything on the field in pass protection, and Dickerson showed veteran awareness in his rookie season. On this 27-yard Jalen Hurts pass to Greg Ward, watch how Dickerson starts the snap dealing with defensive lineman Daron Payne, and then crosses to block linebacker Casey Toohill. Dickerson had all this on display in college, but it’s not always going to transfer to the NFL this easily and completely.

The Eagles come into the 2022 season with one of the most impressive offensive lines in the NFL (we have four of the five projected starters on our lists), and Dickerson is already a big part of that, with more to come.

9. Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Another new guy, and in a new location. The Jets signed Tomlinson to a three-year, $40 million contract this offseason to bolster their offensive line, and that should work out well. Last season for the 49ers, he gave up three sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 21 quarterback hurries on 681 pass-blocking snaps.

Some of those pressures came about through opponent dominance; there are other times when Tomlinson (No. 75) was not aided by Jimmy Garoppolo’s hesitancy in getting rid of the ball — especially on stuff over the middle of the field. This sack against Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith in the divisional round is an example of both things happening at the same time.

While we are not about to turn this into a treatise on Garoppolo’s middle of the field awareness — we’ve done that before — this Garoppolo interception against the Rams in Week 18 (which is one of the “What the [bleep] were you thinking?” variety) means that you have to take a second look at how Tomlinson takes defensive tackle Greg Gaines, one of the more underrated players at his position, right out of the picture.

Tomlinson would be even better with a more decisive quarterback. Perhaps that will be Zach Wilson in 2022 and beyond, though Wilson still has a lot of things to work out in his game. Regardless, the addition of Tomlinson to that line will help in all kinds of ways.

8. Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

When you’re adding an offensive lineman to your roster, you want to make sure it’s a good scheme fit — that consideration just answers a lot of the questions on the test, and makes everything easier. When the Ravens signed former Giants and Browns guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $16 million guaranteed in March, 2021, this was a prime example of like as like, and a seamless transition.

In 2020, the Ravens ran gap blocking with one or more pulling guards in the run game on a league-leading 245 snaps, gaining a league-leading 1,518 yards, a league-leading 672 yards after contact, and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. The Giants in 2020 ran behind those kinds of blocking patterns on 125 snaps for 552 yards, 292 yards after contact, and one touchdown.

So, no issues there. In his first season with his new team, Zeitler allowed just one sack, no quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries on 771 pass-blocking snaps. And it should come as no surprise that Baltimore once again led the NFL in gap schemes with one or more pullers with 198 attempts for 940 yards, 372 yards after contact, and eight touchdowns. The Browns were a bit more explosive on these concepts — and we have a LOT to write about Browns guards later in this piece — but Zeitler was able to match his efforts seamlessly in his new team’s fundamental ideas.

Zeitler (No. 70) pulled to his left from his right guard position a lot, and this 16-yard Latavius Murray run against the Packers in Week 15 shows how well he’s able to hit the second level and seal the edge — in this case, against linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a top player at his position.

Pass protection can be more complicated when you have a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson. Here, against the Rams in Week 17, Zeitler makes things more simply by taking defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, and just melting him to the turf.

One of the reasons the Ravens are confident in rookie first-round center Tyler Linderbaum and his Jason Kelce-style skill set (a ton of agility, but not top-tier power) is the presence of Zeitler to demolish people in the low post. It’s something the team should be able to rely on through the life of Zeitler’s contract.

7. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The spiky and inconsistent nature of the Falcons’ 2021 offensive line can be summed up with these numbers: Last season, rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield led all NFL guards with 11 sacks allowed. Right guard Chris Lindstrom, however, was one of just three guards (Halapoulivaati Vaitai of the Lions and Justin Pugh of the Cardinals were the others) who didn’t give up a single sack among those who played at least 50% of their offenses’ snaps.

The Falcons selected Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, and 2021 was the year in which Lindstrom was able to put it all together — he gave up just eight quarterback hits and 23 quarterback hurries in 661 pass-blocking reps. He also proved to be a good, technically sound run-blocker. Sometimes, the best way to deal with Buccaneers defensive tackle/small planet Vita Vea is to cut him at the line, and that’s what Lindstrom (No. 63) does here on this 39-yard Cordarrelle Patterson run in Week 13.

Lindstrom isn’t a “pretty” player — he won’t blow you away with his tape, but he finds ways to get the job done, over and over, in run-blocking and in pass protection. And in the end, that’s what you want, however a player gets there. On this quick pass to Patterson in Week 4 against the Commanders, Lindstrom gets out of the box quickly, and takes linebacker Jamin Davis right out of the picture.

The Falcons aren’t exactly bursting with talent on either side of the ball right now, but at least their right guard position is relatively spectacular.

6. Shaquille Mason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buccaneers lost both their starting guards this offseason — Ali Marpet to retirement, and Alex Cappa to free agency, as Cappa signed with the Bengals as part of Cincinnati’s desperately-needed offensive line makeover. Tampa Bay’s response was to trade a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for the services of Mason, who has two years left on the five year, $45 million contract extension he signed with New England in 2018. Mason has developed into a consistently fine guard since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round in 2015, and last season, he allowed two sacks, three quarterback hits, and 11 quarterback hurries on 589 pass-blocking reps — with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones who was still figuring things out at times.

Mason obviously has a long history with one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, which should come in handy this season. Brady will enjoy the fact that once Mason (No. 69) gets in his set and gets his arms out, it’s tough to get past him. Buffalo’s Ed Oliver discovered this on a long Jones pass to Nelson Agholor that ended in an interception, but that was more about the throw and the coverage (Buffalo’s safeties are REALLY GOOD) than the protection.

Mason is also capable of concussive effort as a run-blocker — one advantage to standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 310 pounds? Low man wins. Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Mason set the tone for this 15-yard Brandon Bolden touchdown run by getting low against Christian Wilkins, one of the better young interior defensive linemen in the NFL today. Not on this play, as Wilkins went quite a distance in a direction he was not anticipating.

Mason’s experience and chemistry with Brady is a plus, but he’d be a major asset in any offensive line.

5. Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Some teams have a knack for bringing the nasty with their guards in the run game, and in 2021, the Browns were absolutely one of those teams. Last season, Cleveland had 192 rushing attempts with gap blocking and at least one puller, behind only the Ravens. No team gained more rushing yards than Cleveland’s 1,039, or rushing yards after contact with 666, and only the Bills (12) had more rushing touchdowns on those concepts than Cleveland’s nine.

The epicenter of that success is Teller, who’s been perhaps the league’s most dominant pulling guard over the last couple of seasons. And he’s not too bad in pass protection, either — on 631 pass-blocking snaps, he gave up four sacks, no quarterback hits, and 20 quarterback hurries.

Two of those allowed sacks came against the Patriots in Week 10, so that’s a discussion. Here, Teller (No. 77) isn’t quite sure about how to deal with linebacker Dont’a Hightower kicking multiple gaps inside, and a Baker Mayfield takedown is the result.

But back to the pulling — here against the Ravens in Week 14, Baltimore edge defender Justin Madubuike has a plan to get to Mayfield, and Teller snuffs that out from the other side.

In that same game, here’s Teller introducing rookie Odafe Oweh to the intricacies of those concepts on a Nick Chubb 15-yard run.

Cleveland signed the former Bills castoff to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension in November, 2021, and Teller has earned all that scratch as one half of the NFL’s best guard duo. Who’s the other half? We’ll discuss that in a few minutes.

4. Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

From 2018 through 2020, Thuney was one of the NFL’s more spotless pass protectors, allowing three sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 46 quarterback hurries on 2,008 pass-blocking snaps. That’s a pretty good total over one season, much less three. The Chiefs responded to Thuney’s excellence with the Patriots by signing him to a five-year, $80 million contract in March, 2021, and Thuney responded with yet another season in which his quarterback had very little to complain about on his watch.

In 2021, Thuney allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and 14 quarterback hurries on 956 pass-blocking snaps. Going from the Patriots’ quick game to Kansas City’s theater of randomness might give ordinary guards a problem, but Thuney has proven to be anything but.

Thuney isn’t a pure power blocker at 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, but he’s always been a sound technician, and that’s how he deals with bigger, more aggressive disruptors. Here, in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals, Thuney (No. 62) takes on the 6-foot-3, 347-pound D.J. Reader, and keeps him out of the pocket with hand use and a solid base. This helped Patrick Mahomes to have the time to hit Mecole Hardman 44 yards downfield.

And this 31-yard pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill wouldn’t have been possible without Thuney keeping Cameron Heyward out of the octagon by getting his hands out, and setting the tone from the snap.

The Chiefs often like to use Thuney as the cutback blocker on pulls when they run sweeps, and on this 18-yard Tyreek Hill run against the Eagles in Week 4, Ryan Kerrigan discovered just how well Thuney gets that done.

The Chiefs made a complete change along their offensive line after their former front five was demolished by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and Thuney was a major part of why that worked as well as it did.

3. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

It speaks to Nelson’s excellence that a whole lot of people will probably be quite hacked off to see him third on this list, when he justifiably placed first last year. Not that Nelson was bad at all in 2021. He gave up just one sack, six quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries on 448 pass-blocking snaps one season after allowing one sack, five quarterback hits, and nine quarterback hurries on 659 pass-blocking reps in 2020.

The difference in 2021 was the number of those snaps, and the occasional quality of the pressures allowed. Nelson missed three games last season due to an ankle injury and COVID concerns — the first games he’s missed in his NFL career — and there were times when he wasn’t the same completely dominant guy on the field.

On this sack allowed against the Jaguars in Week 18, Nelson (No. 56) just seemed… off.

This Week 12 rep against William Gholston of the Buccaneers, in which Nelson opens the lane for Carson Wentz, is more what we have learned to expect.

A healthy Nelson in 2022 — along with a healthy line around him, and a more consistent quarterback in Matt Ryan, as opposed to Carson Wentz — may have No. 56 back on the top of this list. We wouldn’t be surprised at all.

2. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Martin ranked second in last year’s list behind Quenton Nelson, and here he is again. The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro is building a Hall of Fame resume at age 31, and there was no dropoff in 2021. In 741 pass-blocking reps, Martin allowed two sacks, six quarterback hits, and 15 quarterback hurries, while maintaining his status as the fulcrum of Dallas’ run game.

If you want to see how that works, here’s Martin (No; 70) at right guard, pulling and eliminating linebacker Casey Toohill so that Ezekiel Elliott can score a touchdown against Washington.

Once Martin has his hands locked on you in pass pro, you are not going to have a great time. He provides proof of concept here with an outstanding rep against Eagles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, opening things up for Dak Prescott’s 31-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb.

Is Martin the best guard of his era? The 2014 first-round pick out of Notre Dame certainly has a case. But he’s not the best guard on this list, and there’s one reason why… another guy who was drafted in 2014, and had his best season to date in 2021.

1. Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

The Browns selected Bitonio out of Nevada in the second round of the 2014 draft and converted him from tackle to guard. Since then, Bitonio has been a bastion of consistency in a series of Cleveland lines that have had more than their share of personnel movement. The Browns may now have the NFL’s best guard tandem in Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, but it was Bitonio who was there all along. Outside of his 2017 season, when he gave up six sacks, Bitonio has never allowed more than three sacks in a season, and in 2021, he gave up just two sacks, two quarterback hits, and 13 quarterback hurries in 631 pass-blocking reps.

Bitonio (No. 75) has all the physical skills you want in a guard with his toughness and agility, but what sets him apart at this point in his career is his ability to diagnose different defenders and take them out of bad situations for his quarterback. Here, against the Packers in Week 16. watch how he deals first with defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, and then, he takes out linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a Baker Mayfield 24-yard pass to Jarvis Landry.

Remember those ridiculous gap/pull numbers for the Browns we discussed in the Wyatt Teller slide? Bitonio had a lot to do with those, as well. On this 29-yard Kareem Hunt run against the Bears in Week 3, Bitonio rolled to his left and made life distinctly unpleasant for Chicago cornerback Kindle Vildor. Not exactly a fair fight.

Bitonio has been one of the NFL’s better guards for a long time in terms of career value. In terms of peak value, 2021 was his best season so far, and it put him at the top of our list this time around.

Honorable mentions

(Robert Scheer/IndyStar-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals

Ted Karras, Cincinnati Bengals

Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins

Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Mark Glowinski, New York Giants

Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings

Gabe Jackson, Seattle Seahawks