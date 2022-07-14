ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Raging Yosemite wildfire causes giant branches to rain down on airplanes

By Cat Ellis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washburn Fire currently raging in Yosemite National Park is creating an unusual updraft capable of lifting debris and raining it down on tanker planes tackling the blaze. The wildfire began last week, and started near the park's Mariposa Grove – home to some of the world's oldest trees. Firefighters are...

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Yosemite National Park, CA
Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
Grizzly Bear Has No Problem Keeping Up Car Going Nearly 40 Miles Per Hour

Think you can outrun a grizzly bear? Think again… Reaching speeds around 35 miles per hour, they can run faster than any human can run, even the fastest to ever live. Even world-class sprinters like Usain Bolt top out south of 30 miles per hour (his record is just below 28 miles per hour). Needless to say, there’s a reason why they tell you not to run away from a bear if you come across one in the woods. One: […] The post Grizzly Bear Has No Problem Keeping Up Car Going Nearly 40 Miles Per Hour first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

