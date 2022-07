A girl with a prosthetic leg was left "distraught" after being "frogmarched" from a ride at Alton Towers. Amelia Eldred, 11, from Kingsbury in Warwickshire, had queued for two hours to ride Galactica but was removed by staff shortly after being seated. Her mum, Michelle, said her daughter was left...

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 HOURS AGO