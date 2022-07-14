ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Day To Remember announce new single, Miracle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Day To Remember have announced that they’ll be releasing a new single, Miracle, next week. In a subtle, clever social media post, the...

Listen to Halsey’s feature on Calvin Harris’ new disco track Stay With Me

Halsey is just one of several special guests on Calvin Harris’ star-studded new disco track Stay With Me. The New Jersey star appears on the groovy new single alongside Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams, and sings: 'Hey, it's a mess out there / They can leave, but we don't care / We'll stay, I'm good right here/ I’ve been waiting for you all year.'
CELEBRITIES
SKYND examine the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes in new single

The next era of SKYND is here, and the duo are kicking things off with the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes. Taken from their Chapter IV EP, the duo take a look at the The Rotenburg Cannibal here (just like Rammstein did on Mein Teil), with vocalist Skynd explaining of what happened: "The arrangement was an entirely consensual cannibalistic murder. It sounds insane on the surface, but it's also really sad story about being lonely and engaging in an internal fight of fantasy vs. reality. Meiwes didn't have his inner animal tamed. He wanted to reach another level of climax, because fantasies that he had held since he was a little boy weren't enough for him anymore. His urge to own someone and to fully merge with somebody trumped his common sense.
MUSIC
Graphic Nature drop two new singles, Into The Dark and Bad Blood

Graphic Nature are back with a bang… with not one, but two new tracks. And that’s not just it, the British band have also wheeled a double dose of music videos to make up for lost time. Speaking on the first of their new singles, Into The Dark,...
MUSIC
Pinkshift: From med school to being one of rock’s hottest new noises

On the day that Pinkshift released their breakout hit i’m gonna tell my therapist on you, their drummer Myron Houngbedji was sitting his entry exam for medical school. When he came out of the hall, his phone was buzzing with notifications. In the space of seven hours, the song – a grungy punch to the jugular that’s equal parts defiant and wounded – had gone viral.
MUSIC
Album review: Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash

Cammie Beverly, one of the most emotive singers on metal’s undercard, is sending us a warning. Fearing the presence of 'monsters in the mist', she tells us – in The Lighthouse – that 'when the storm swells come, it’ll put us to the test'. It’s a caution that captures the more restrained but ominous tone of Starlight And Ash, the fifth album from the dark and often perplexing Oceans Of Slumber.
ROCK MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Maggie Lindemann drops new single, you’re not special

American singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann first made her name as a pop girl and has since branched out into the alt. space. In 2021, the artist dropped her PARANOIA EP, featuring breakout tracks Knife Under My Pillow and Crash and Burn. Since then, Maggie has released new music including she knows...
MUSIC

