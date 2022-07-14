A Day To Remember announce new single, Miracle

The next era of SKYND is here, and the duo are kicking things off with the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes. Taken from their Chapter IV EP, the duo take a look at the The Rotenburg Cannibal here (just like Rammstein did on Mein Teil), with vocalist Skynd explaining of what happened: "The arrangement was an entirely consensual cannibalistic murder. It sounds insane on the surface, but it's also really sad story about being lonely and engaging in an internal fight of fantasy vs. reality. Meiwes didn't have his inner animal tamed. He wanted to reach another level of climax, because fantasies that he had held since he was a little boy weren't enough for him anymore. His urge to own someone and to fully merge with somebody trumped his common sense.

