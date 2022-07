Notice is hereby given that by a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 26th day of June, 2022 in favor of April Point South Property Owners Association Inc. recovered a judgment in Cause No. 21-08-11917, in the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 22nd day of December, 2021, against Steven Adkins, Deceased.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO