WGGB Thursday morning news update

In this update, a video surfacing on social media involving the Amherst Police Department has town leaders talking, Western Mass News is getting answers for a viewer who claimed there is no air conditioning at the Westfield Middle School while students attend the summer school program, and the White House is set to take executive action on climate tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
In this update, the monkeypox vaccine is now available at 11 sites around Massachusetts, there's another active sewage overflow in the Connecticut River, and the MassMutual Center is hosting Springfield's first ever Comic Con on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, an Easthampton firefighter...
In this update, a Holyoke man is under arrest and was charged with murder after a body was found in the Connecticut River in Chicopee back on July 3rd, Macy's in the Holyoke Mall will be getting a Toys “R” Us store, and one local community is without a pool for now the third summer in a row. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
On Monday, Tapestry Health in Springfield fielded calls to schedule appointments and provide vaccines as early as Tuesday. West Springfield Town Council votes to allow retail cannabis sales in city. Updated: 1 hour ago. The council also voted to amend multiple ordinances relating to retail cannabis. Springfield crews respond to...
Springfield tenants left listening to fire alarm for several hours over weekend. If they tried to stop the alarm from working themselves, they would have faced criminal charges. New study examines COVID-19 vaccine’s impact on menstrual cycles. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new study just came out that highlights...
This weekend, the MassMutual Center will host Springfield’s first Comic Con convention. Easthampton firefighter accused of recording female coworkers. Easthampton Firefighter Nicholas Tillman has been arrested and accused of placing two secret cameras in the women’s locker room at the Easthampton fire station, which led to his arrest last week.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire alarm at one Springfield apartment complex went off for seven hours Saturday night, forcing residents to leave their homes just to get away from the sound. We spoke with Springfield firefighters who told us that residents had no choice but to wait for the...
Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services. Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town takes...
Jury selection begins in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed seven people back in 2019. The demolition, which began Monday, is expected to take a week to complete. 1 person hospitalized following crash on White Street in Springfield. Updated: 3 hours ago.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton firefighter Nicholas Tillman has been charged with secret sexual surveillance and unlawful secret recording. Tillman is accused of placing two secret cameras in the women’s locker room at the city’s fire station, leading to his arrest last week. Western Mass News spoke with...
(WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police are helping parents protect their precious cargo. The Springfield barracks is currently offering free car seat installations and inspections. The seats will be looked at by a certified car seat technician, who will also provide instruction and guidance on installation and child passenger safety. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue on Sunday to rescue a duckling from a storm drain. On scene, firefighters were able to extricate the duckling from the storm’s catch basin. Crews were able to safely reunite the duckling with its mother. Copyright 2022....
