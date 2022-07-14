Community Calendar for July 14, 2022

Farmers markets are becoming more and more colorful each week! This week, plums made their way to market, as well as the very first harvests of corn and peppers. Find plums from Smallholding Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market, as well as Creasman Farms, which is selling at West Asheville Tailgate Market and Asheville City Market. Lee’s One Fortune Farm brought both sweet corn and baby corn to Asheville City, Black Mountain, West Asheville, River Arts District, East Asheville markets. While they are sold out of baby corn after its success among shoppers, they should have more in another few weeks. But there will be plenty of sweet corn for the rest of the summer! Velvet Morning Farms had purple bell peppers as well as shishito peppers (which can be mild or spicy) at Asheville City Market. Full Sun Farm, at River Arts District and North Asheville markets, has jalapeño peppers. Southside Community Farmers Market has its monthly market date this Sunday, and you can find Tierra Fértil Coop and The AppaLatin Farmstead there with peppers as well.

