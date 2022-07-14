Power Rangers #21

Party time in the Reign of X! The Hellfire Gala is the biggest mutant event of the season, and Emma Frost is your host for a night of dinner, drinks and deceit. Everyone will be there, dressed to the nines - your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies! X-Force will be on hand to deal with any troublemakers and gatecrashers - but can the Hellions somehow get an invitation, or will they be turned away at the door? Meanwhile, for Captain Britain and Excalibur, the Gala may result in a diplomatic incident! Either way, raise your glasses for the first big moment of the night - the eagerly awaited announcement of Krakoa's inaugural elected team of X-Men!

