Power Rangers #21

 5 days ago

Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a...

Netflix's Resident Evil Showrunner Wants Lady D To Show Up In Future Seasons

The first season of Netflix's Resident Evil live-action adaptation is out now, and showrunner Andrew Dabb has shared in a new interview with Polygon where the show might be headed next. Among the highlights that could be in the show's future, fan favorite character Lady Dimitrescu from 2021's Resident Evil Village could be in the series--eventually.
Post Malone Teams Up With Respawn For Apex Legends Charity Stream Event

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see all proceeds from each stream donated to various charities.
Black Hammer Reborn Part II #1 - Volume 6

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga returns in this ongoing series picking up twenty years later with artists Malachi Ward and Matthew Sheean. A multidimensional nightmare unfolds and wreaks havoc on Spiral City as the powerful superhero known as the Black Hammer joins forces with the brutal vigilante known as the Skulldigger to put an end to this madness.
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Reign of X #12 - Volume 12

Party time in the Reign of X! The Hellfire Gala is the biggest mutant event of the season, and Emma Frost is your host for a night of dinner, drinks and deceit. Everyone will be there, dressed to the nines - your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies! X-Force will be on hand to deal with any troublemakers and gatecrashers - but can the Hellions somehow get an invitation, or will they be turned away at the door? Meanwhile, for Captain Britain and Excalibur, the Gala may result in a diplomatic incident! Either way, raise your glasses for the first big moment of the night - the eagerly awaited announcement of Krakoa's inaugural elected team of X-Men!
Why HBO Canceled The Naomi Watts Game Of Thrones Show After Spending $35 Million On It

Before the Game of Thrones TV show House of the Dragon, which premieres August 21, HBO was making a different Game of Thrones show starring Naomi Watts with the working title Bloodmoon. HBO reportedly spent as much as $35 million to film the pilot before canceling the show. People connected to the show have now commented on what made the show appealing in the first place and also why it didn't end up going anywhere.
PSN Is Down, Insert Cat Joke Here

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members. There are plenty of cat jokes to be made here....
PlayStation Plus Adds A PSP Puzzle Classic To Its Library Today

It's a big week for PlayStation Plus as the newly revamped games catalog is getting a library refresh. Stray, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are just some of the games being added for PS Extra and Premium subscribers, alongside the excellent puzzler Echoshift. Originally...
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Everything We Know About Firaxis' Tactical Superhero RPG

Marvel's Midnight Suns is the next game from developer Firaxis Games, the studio behind Civilization and the past three XCOM games. Though it has tactical strategy elements, Marvel's Midnight Suns is far from a superhero reskin of XCOM, possessing a card-based combat system and a more substantial focus on roleplay. Below, we go over everything we know about the upcoming game.
Star Wars: The Old Republic Creative Director Is Leaving BioWare

Charles Boyd, the former creative director for Star Wars: The Old Republic, is leaving after 16 years at BioWare. Gary Mckay, the general manager of BioWare, stated that "He leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game. We are committed to SWTOR’s future as we continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect,” In regards to Boyd's departure.
First Look At Yakuza 8 Shows A Fresh New Look For Ichiban

The first look at Yakuza 8, a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has been revealed. While the new images don't show off too much detail, they do confirm that protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will return, alongside former nurse Yu Nanba and retired police officer Koichi Adachi. Sadly, Ichiban's glorious perm is nowhere to be seen.
Today's Wordle Answer (#395) - July 19, 2022

Welcome back, my fellow Wordle players. Today is July 19 and we've got a freebie this time around. Today's answer is a classic and a word we use or feel probably constantly at this point in time. It is, what I would venture to call, a "mood." Have you tried...
Lost Ark Spells In Spades Update Arrives July 20: Full Patch Notes

Lost Ark's Spells in Spades update is slated to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it a new mage advanced class and much, much more. If the name for the update didn't give it away, the card-slinging Arcanist headlines the update. Using magic-infused cards, the Arcanist is essentially the MMO's version of Gambit from the X-Men, which should make for a great new addition to the game's ever-expanding class roster. The Arcanist is the third new class to make its way to the Western version of the Lost Ark since the game's launch in February, with numerous classes currently available in the Korean version still to be added.
