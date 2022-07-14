ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Town Called Terror #4

 5 days ago

After learning the circumstances of his mother’s disappearance, Henry agrees...

The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#395) - July 19, 2022

Welcome back, my fellow Wordle players. Today is July 19 and we've got a freebie this time around. Today's answer is a classic and a word we use or feel probably constantly at this point in time. It is, what I would venture to call, a "mood." Have you tried...
Gamespot

Stray Is (Naturally) A Big Hit With Cats

Stray has officially arrived today, giving fans an opportunity to play as a digital version of nature's perfect purring machine. As the titular stray cat lost in a strange city inhabited by robots, it'll be up to you to help the feline find its way home and avoid crossing paths with merciless androids.
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer

The colossal new Attack on Titan Collection has arrived. Choose from a large cast of Survivors reimagined as Attack on Titan characters – or wreak havoc as a Titan. Eren. Mikasa. Armin. Armored Titan. War Hammer Titan. 10 Attack on Titan outfits inspired by your favorite characters from the series are now available in the in-game store. Collect them all!
Gamespot

As Dusk Falls Review - Family Matters

A dusty motel in the middle of nowhere doesn't sound like a typical video game setting, but debut studio Interior Night, composed of industry veterans, uses this peculiar place to create a game unlike anything else you'll play this year. As Dusk Falls deftly explores themes of inherited hardship through the lens of two families who cross paths on one pivotal night. By way of incredible voice acting, a compelling and expertly written script, and a bounty of pause-worthy choices along the game's elaborate branching paths, it establishes itself as an instant classic in the narrative adventure genre.
