Slumber #5 - Chapter 5: The Edwardian

Lost Ark's Spells in Spades update is slated to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it a new mage advanced class and much, much more. If the name for the update didn't give it away, the card-slinging Arcanist headlines the update. Using magic-infused cards, the Arcanist is essentially the MMO's version of Gambit from the X-Men, which should make for a great new addition to the game's ever-expanding class roster. The Arcanist is the third new class to make its way to the Western version of the Lost Ark since the game's launch in February, with numerous classes currently available in the Korean version still to be added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO