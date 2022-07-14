ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Slumber #5 - Chapter 5: The Edwardian

Gamespot
 5 days ago

Stetson enters Ed’s dreams and navigates through an...

comicvine.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

As Dusk Falls Review - Family Matters

A dusty motel in the middle of nowhere doesn't sound like a typical video game setting, but debut studio Interior Night, composed of industry veterans, uses this peculiar place to create a game unlike anything else you'll play this year. As Dusk Falls deftly explores themes of inherited hardship through the lens of two families who cross paths on one pivotal night. By way of incredible voice acting, a compelling and expertly written script, and a bounty of pause-worthy choices along the game's elaborate branching paths, it establishes itself as an instant classic in the narrative adventure genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

STRAY | Launch Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Netflix's Resident Evil Showrunner Wants Lady D To Show Up In Future Seasons

The first season of Netflix's Resident Evil live-action adaptation is out now, and showrunner Andrew Dabb has shared in a new interview with Polygon where the show might be headed next. Among the highlights that could be in the show's future, fan favorite character Lady Dimitrescu from 2021's Resident Evil Village could be in the series--eventually.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamscape#Edwardian
Gamespot

Mari and Bayu - The Road Home

Sign In to follow. Follow Mari and Bayu - The Road Home, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer. Trade in your scythe for a pair of sunglasses—there's a party in the Tower, and it started just in time for summer. Automatically unlock the newly redesigned Solstice armor and join your fellow Guardians in the new Bonfire Bash activity. Nightmares begone! Today, we celebrate the bonds that will build a better tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stray Review - Nine Lives

It's rare for a game to offer a wholly new perspective for how we can experience a familiar setting, and rarer still for one to so confidently have all of its mechanics designed around it. Stray, an adventure-puzzle game where you play as a cat, manages not only to delight in its presentation but also in the many ways it eschews common puzzle mechanics to focus on the abilities and limitations of its protagonist. It's a consistently satisfying adventure with a charming story about companionship that rarely misses a beat across its well-paced runtime.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

meshuggahzen

Definitely have to agree with Minecraft and Dark Souls. Bloodborne too. Demons' Souls is 2009 so not relevant.DayZ mod as well. I actually watched a BR tournament on the dayZ mod before Pubg tooI thi...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#394) - July 18, 2022

Welcome to another week of Wordle, y'all. Today is July 18 and our answer today is relatively straightforward. It's not a word I find myself using all that much, but it's still common enough that it shouldn't be much of a headache to figure out. Have you tried today's Wordle?...
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

PSN Is Down, Insert Cat Joke Here

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members. There are plenty of cat jokes to be made here....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Post Malone Teams Up With Respawn For Apex Legends Charity Stream Event

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see all proceeds from each stream donated to various charities.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Gaiden Event - All Skins, Store Bundles, and Free Rewards

Apex Legends' long-awaited anime-themed Gaiden event is finally here, and with it comes a collection of 40 unique cosmetics based on various anime series including Dragon ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Neon Genesis Evangelion, One Piece, Tokyo Ghoul, and Tuxedo Mask, among others. Those who collect all 40 cosmetic items will unlock Bangalore's new Apex Commander Prestige skin.
COMICS
Gamespot

Lost Ark Spells In Spades Update Arrives July 20: Full Patch Notes

Lost Ark's Spells in Spades update is slated to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it a new mage advanced class and much, much more. If the name for the update didn't give it away, the card-slinging Arcanist headlines the update. Using magic-infused cards, the Arcanist is essentially the MMO's version of Gambit from the X-Men, which should make for a great new addition to the game's ever-expanding class roster. The Arcanist is the third new class to make its way to the Western version of the Lost Ark since the game's launch in February, with numerous classes currently available in the Korean version still to be added.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Black Hammer Reborn Part II #1 - Volume 6

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga returns in this ongoing series picking up twenty years later with artists Malachi Ward and Matthew Sheean. A multidimensional nightmare unfolds and wreaks havoc on Spiral City as the powerful superhero known as the Black Hammer joins forces with the brutal vigilante known as the Skulldigger to put an end to this madness.
COMICS
Gamespot

First Look At Yakuza 8 Shows A Fresh New Look For Ichiban

The first look at Yakuza 8, a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has been revealed. While the new images don't show off too much detail, they do confirm that protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will return, alongside former nurse Yu Nanba and retired police officer Koichi Adachi. Sadly, Ichiban's glorious perm is nowhere to be seen.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy