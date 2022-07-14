ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend....

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids, MN
Cars
Benton County, MN
Cars
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
County
Benton County, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Annual First Responder Appreciation Held in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Emergency personnel were celebrated at an event in Sauk Rapids this weekend. The 4th annual First Responder Appreciation Event was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Representatives from across central Minnesota including Benton, Crow Wing, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Todd counties attended the event.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Paddle#Central Minnesota#Vehicles#The St Cloud Rox#Weekender
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Child Hurt in Meeker County Lawnmower Accident

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson toddler suffered serious injuries after she fell off a lawnmower Thursday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the home along 615th Avenue in rural Hutchinson at 10:40 a.m. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off the...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy